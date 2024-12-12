Beating the heat and getting tagged: Inside the EFF’s third National People’s Assembly

EFF's highest-decision-making conference will sit this weekend.

The EFF’s elective conference will be held this weekend. Picture: Itumeleng Mafisa

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from across the country have descended on the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus to register for the party’s third National People’s Assembly.

The Assembly, the highest-decision-making conference, will sit this weekend at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Among the issues on the agenda will be the election of leadership, party structures, and the possible reformation of its Student Command.

The EFF lost its status as South Africa’s third biggest party in May’s national elections to former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. The Red Berets garnered 3 090 020 votes or 9.52% of the national vote. While it got more votes than in the 2019 national election, its share of the vote dropped from 10.8%.

It is this decline that a conference discussion document said was characteristic of a “stagnant or declining” organisation.

EFF delegates head into the building. Picture: Itumeleng Mafisa

The MK party and other black leftist parties have eaten into EFF support, and a response is expected to draw fervent and heated debates.

While some have advocated for the party to merge with the MK party, leader Julius Malema has rubbished the idea.

ID, please

So far, the only heat at the conference has been from the sun.

The campus parking lot was a buzz of activity when The Citizen arrived on Thursday morning. Chatter and jubilant singing filled the air as busses offloaded members, competing with the sound of wheels from bags on tar.

As temperatures soared, delegates rushed from airconned vehicles towards the main entrance of an auditorium.

WATCH: Delegates line up to register on the first day of the #EFF 's third National People's Assembly. #TheCitizenNews #EFFNPA2024



📷: Itumeleng Mafisa pic.twitter.com/XwboqR2M9h — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) December 12, 2024

In the comfort of the shade, two lines of EFF volunteers dressed in military regalia formed a tunnel. They greeted attendees and asked for identification.

Once inside the building, delegates were searched by security and directed to stalls where they registered.

Aside from these and a few private gatherings, the auditorium was empty.

Prominent members who have so far registered for the conference include EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini and National Chairperson Veronica Mente.

Dlamini arrived just before midday to much excitement.

He walked fast but casually as he greeted EFF officials who explained to him that registration was running smoothly and no incidents had been reported.

Member of Parliament Makoti Khawula arrived around the same time and told The Citizen she was “excited” and predicted “a good conference”.

Party leader Julius Malema is expected to register later this afternoon, ahead of a press conference.

Beating the heat

Once registered, delegates were given tags signalling their voting status and accreditation to attend.

They then left the building.

EFF delegates after getting their tags and walking out of the building. Picture: Itumeleng Mafisa

Some delegates told The Citizen that they were going back to their hotel to refresh, while others hung around and found relief drinking water from taps on campus.

They complained that the temperature of the water was too hot and would have preferred bottled water.

