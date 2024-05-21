Diesel usage is low, says Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister dismisses diesel overuse claims, citing 78% decrease in spending compared to last year.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has dismissed suggestion that diesel is being overused to avoid load shedding. Instead, he claims it has been used far less than it was last year.

He disclosed that Eskom spent only R1.24 billion on diesel from 1 April to 16 May, a 78% decrease from the R5.2 billion spent during the same period last year.

ALSO READ: Eskom ‘works’, but ‘it’s not over’ – expert

Detailing the implementation of the Energy Action Plan, Ramokgopa said that the open-cycle gas turbines, powered by diesel, are designed to be used during the afternoon peak when electricity demand is high.

“If you look at the period that they were on load, on average it was previously about 17% and then now, we are just shy of 6%. It’s a considerable drop in usage. Essentially, we have seen a drop of 78%,” he said.

Energy expert Ruse Moleshe said: “The outlook as presented by the minister continues the positive direction the utility has taken over the 54 days. I do believe Eskom is doing a good job but I also know that the system remains vulnerable.

“What may have been fasttracked, considering the election timelines, is the addressing of issues related to Treasury making it easier for the procurement processes to obtain spare parts or other important requirements.”

Moleshe said the numbers indicate Eskom has improved the energy availability factor by 9% relative to the past.

ALSO READ: Money was what pushed Shell out of South Africa – expert

“This means plants are reliable and can generate power according to their capacity,” she said.

“In the past, there would be problems with unavailability of spare parts, then it would take longer to bring that unit back. But this has changed.”

Ramokgopa said solar energy remains part of the collective strategy to combat load shedding. He said the utility had been able to double the amount of rooftop solar solution megawatts that can be drawn from that intervention from about 2 100MW to 4 400MW.

He was confident that by the end of year, 6 000MW would be generated. Power and energy expert Vally Padayachee said the increase of solar rooftop installations by customers in residential, commercial and industrial areas have contributed to the decrease in load shedding.