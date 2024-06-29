‘Disregard for human rights’ – Frozen IDs still not unblocked by home affairs

South Africa's Home Affairs fails court order, leaving 700,000 IDs blocked amid fraud suspicions unresolved.

The department of home affairs (DHA) has failed to implement a court ruling instructing it to release some of the identity documents (ID) that were blocked on suspicions of fraud.

In January, a judgment was handed down by the high court stating home affairs blocking more than 700 000 IDs was unlawful as the department had not followed proper procedure.

Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), which represented more than 100 people, claimed none of its clients’ IDs had been unblocked in the stipulated 90 days.

As part of the administrative process, the department was ordered to obtain a court order to block the IDs which were suspected to be fraudulent.

Department criticised after lapse

LHR’s Thandeka Chauke told Saturday Citizen their clients were frustrated, as the 90 days lapsed on Tuesday and there had been no communication from the department.

“The department’s failure to comply with the court order is a blatant disregard for human rights and the rule of law,” Chauke said.

“This unlawful practice has left our clients, many of whom are already vulnerable, in a state of limbo.

“They are unable to access essential services, secure employment or prove their existence. They couldn’t even vote in recent elections.

“This is not just an administrative oversight, it’s an assault on their dignity and humanity.

“These are real people with real lives being destroyed by bureaucratic indifference.

“The department must take immediate action to rectify this gross injustice and stop the administrative violence.”

Sipho Gumede, 55, from Mtunzini in KwaZulu-Natal, told Saturday Citizen yesterday that he used to work for an international company.

“My passport ran out of pages in 2018. I went to renew, and that’s when I discovered my ID was blocked.

“I had to leave employment because they had no vacancy inside the country.

“I had a bank account in Dubai, but now I can’t access it because I have no passport to use for Fica every three years.”

Gumede said he could not even open a local bank account because the bank identification system feeds from home affairs data, so when they want to extract his data, it appears blocked and the bank chases him away.

Elderly resident investigated

Maria Sewelana, 76, went to the DHA offices in Soweto, hoping to collect her ID but instead was given a letter notifying her that she was being investigated.

“I thought as the court ordered it would be unblocked while officials continued with the investigation.

“We are not saying they should stop doing their job, but blocking my ID because I am suspected does not make sense.”

David Hlabane and Siyabulela Qoza from the DHA communication unit did not respond to questions sent via WhatsApp. Both viewed the questions.