WATCH: ‘Diversity and friendship has made South Africa stronger,’ Creecy says

The Nizamiye Mosque Ifthar dinner promotes peace, mutual understanding and social cohesion by embracing the concept of ubuntu and reconciliation.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand for the Friendship and Dialogue Ifthar Dinner. Picture: The Citizen/Faizel Patel

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has expressed the spirit of ubuntu, saying the importance of diversity and friendship has made South Africa stronger.

Creecy was among the many guests, including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and South Africans of all faiths, at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand for the Friendship and Dialogue Ifthar (breaking fast) Dinner.

Ramadan

The Fountain Education Trust hosts the Ifthar dinner at the Nizamiye Mosque on an annual basis and brings together people from across different religious and ethnic groups to promote peace, mutual understanding and social cohesion by embracing the concept of ubuntu and reconciliation.

The holy month of Ramadan started two weeks ago. During the month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, usually having a pre-dawn meal before the fast begins.

Speaking during the Ifthar dinner, Creecy said the government and civil society would be hosting a national dialogue.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has expressed the spirit of ubuntu, saying the importance of diversity and friendship has made South Africa stronger. #Ramadan #NizamiyeMosqueIfthar @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/AnX9waAmEf March 16, 2025

ALSO READ: Ramadan: Ramaphosa wishes Muslim communities well during holy month

‘Human spirit’

Creecy said the intention of the national dialogue is to debate the kind of society South Africa wants moving forward and to make sure that the voices of civil society, government and people are heard.

“It was always an important exercise. But today, as we stand on the edge of a very complex, very difficult and increasingly dangerous world, it will be more important that we have originally imagined when this idea was decided upon, Creecy said.

“Through this process, we have to assert values that some people in our world would want to suggest are swear words. Values of environmental sustainability, equality of human solidarity, diversity and of tolerance.

“May the spirit of friendship and dialogue that we feel tonight carry forward into this important process and make each one of us, in our own small way, stand as a beacon for the resilience of the human spirit in the face of evil,” Creecy said.

Faith community

Earlier, Father Hugh O’ Connor, the secretary general of the Southern African Catholic Bishops conference, said the faith community needs to be resilient in the face of brutalisation of relationships, wilful destruction of community and the celebration of division.

“The faith community needs to stand together and to find that which connects us, that which, on the words of the programme, opens our hearts to one another. The situation of division and brokenness is not acceptable to any person of any faith or even of no faith as well.”

Father Hugh O’ Connor, the secretary general of the Southern African Catholic Bishops conference said the faith community needs to be resilient. #Ramadan #NizamiyeMosqueIfthar @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/joFOqjrO2m March 16, 2025

Generosity

Bishop Malusi Mpulwana, former general of the South African Council of Churches said praised the Muslim community for the spirit of generosity during Ramadan,

“As it is Islam, it is a time of outgiving and generosity. We come together today in the spirit of generosity. It is our prayer that the spirit of generosity go with us.”

The evening of “friendship and unity” also comes at a time when South Africa is in the spotlight from the US amid tensions between the two countries.

Bishop Malusi Mpulwana, former general of the South African Council of Churches said praised the Muslim community for the spirt of generosity during Ramadan #Ramadan #NizamiyeMosqueIfthar @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/ki8saaShIF March 16, 2025

Nizamiye mosque

Construction on the Nizamiye mosque began in October 2009 and was completed in 2012, with the basic plan of the mosque adopted from the 16th-century Ottoman Selimiye Mosque in Turkey.

Well-known Turkish businessman and philanthropist Ali Katırcıoğlu funded and oversaw the construction of the Nizamiye Mosque.

Uncle Ali, as he is fondly known, and who resembled“Suleyman Shah” in the Diriliş Ertuğrul Turkish series, passed away in September 2022 at the age of 85.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Flavourful seekh kebab recipe and Fattoush salad for Ramadan