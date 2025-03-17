ATNS working to resolve flight procedure issues amid delays, says Creecy

With flight procedures set to expire, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says ATNS is seeking urgent extensions to maintain operations at major airports.

While the Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) has been marred by flight delays and outdated procedures, Transport Minister Barabara Creecy on Monday said her department is working on resolving the issues.

Briefing the media on the affairs at ATNS, Creecy said there will be a meeting with the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Tuesday to discuss ATNS being granted an extension on alternative means of compliance for 35 priority flight procedures.

Flight procedures are the protocols used for safe air traffic operations.

Expiring flight procedures

Creecy said 66 procedures are due to expire on 10 April, but hopes that extending 35 will allow for instrument procedures to continue to be used for flights between major airports.

The 35 procedures fall under the first of two categories, which Creecy said involves large airports including “OR Tambo, Cape Town, King Shaka, Dawid Stuurman, King Phalo, Lanseria as well as George”.

ALSO READ: Airlines can’t hide safety incidents from the public

“And then what we would need to do with regards to the other airports, which is Polokwane, Richards Bay, Upington, Mangaung or Bloemfontein, Umtata and Kruger, [is to] apply for a longer-term alternative means of compliance, so that we can make sure we submit these flight procedures by later in April and in May,” the minister added.

Meeting with SACAA

Creecy said they’ve prepared a full chart for the meeting with SACAA, which details the progress of the procedures and when they expect to submit the relevant information.

“And, of course – I don’t want to speculate on the decision that the regulator would make because obviously that is an independent body – but our priority is to make sure the major network airports are able to function, even if we land up with a plan B on the smaller airports while we are busy submitting these flight procedures to the public,” said Creecy.

Four problems at ATNS

The minister established an intervention team to investigate the issues at the ATNS, and four areas of concern were identified.

ALSO READ: FlySafair accuses rivals of safety violations amid investigations into its own near-crash incident

Critical staff shortages, faulty communication equipment, flight procedures and systematic weaknesses in the safety management system were deemed culprits.

Staff shortages

Creecy said they’ve advertised for air traffic controllers, flight procedure specialists, air traffic instructors and all other categories of skilled staff to solve the staff shortage issue.

“What we can share with you is so far we have appointed two former ATNS officials that would be dealing with air traffic navigation and they are currently undergoing validation.”

Offers have been sent out to 13 others, but they are only expected to fully resume their roles in November after serving notice at their current jobs, and undergoing validation and assessments.

Last week, Creecy ordered the ATNS to place its Chief Executive Officer, Nosipho Mdawe, on precautionary suspension and an to appoint an independent law firm to investigate her conduct in her role.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘SABC fired me without an investigation’- Nobuntu Mkhize opens up