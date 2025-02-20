Durban leads in employment growth, with an increase of 70k jobs in 2024

Durban records the lowest unemployment rate among SA’s metros, with a significant drop in unemployment.

Durban has recorded the highest employment rate and lowest unemployment among South Africa’s major metros.

According to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the city saw a net gain of 70 000 jobs in 2024, signalling strong economic recovery and resilience.

The city of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal said the report assessed labour market performance in the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024), and highlighted Durban’s employment growth from 1 263 000 in Q4 2023 to 1 333 000 in Q4 2024.

ALSO READ: South Africa’s unemployment marginally down again

Unemployment drop

Additionally, quarter-on-quarter employment figures increased from 1 321 000 in Q3 2024 to 1 333 000 in Q4 2024, reflecting a 0.91% growth within three months.

The city’s unemployment rate significantly declined, dropping from 21% in Q3 2024 to 17% in Q4 2024 —the lowest in recent years.

City Manager Musa Mbhele attributed this success to strategic initiatives and partnerships between the public and private sectors.

“As Durban continues to position itself as a leading destination for investment and economic opportunity, the latest statistics serve as a testament to the city’s potential and capacity to thrive in a dynamic economic landscape,” Mbhele said.

ALSO READ: 322 undocumented workers arrested in immigration enforcement operations

Discouraged work-seekers

However, despite these gains, the number of discouraged work-seekers — individuals who have given up searching for employment — increased from 320 000 in Q3 2024 to 350 000 in Q4 2024.

This suggests that while the official unemployment rate is declining, some jobseekers have exited the labour force due to persistent barriers to employment.

“While Durban’s labour market performance in 2024 reflects strong employment growth and a declining official unemployment rate, addressing the rising number of discouraged work-seekers is crucial,” Mbhele added.

“With sustained efforts and strategic interventions, Durban aims to further enhance its reputation as a premier business and employment hub in South Africa.”

The city’s continued economic recovery is expected to be closely monitored as officials work to reduce job-seeker discouragement and foster inclusive growth.

NOW READ: Improvement in unemployment rate, but SA still needs almost 8 million jobs