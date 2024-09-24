Earth tremor hits parts of Joburg, Roodepoort and Soweto

No injuries or damages have been reported.

An earth tremor has been felt in several parts of Johannesburg.

It is understood the tremor hit just before 8pm on Tuesday evening.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the Council for Geoscience is yet to confirm the incident or the magnitude.

“Earth Tremor experienced in most parts of Johannesburg South, Roodepoort, Soweto and surrounding areas at around 19h35.

Magnitude

“The Council of Geoscience still to confirm its magnitude, at this stage no injuries/damages have been reported through our City of Johannesburg Emergency Services Call Centre, residents are urged to call us on 011 375 5911 for any Life Threatening Emergencies,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Specialized Units remain on high alert over night monitoring all 7 regions of the City for any emergencies which might be reported related to the Earth Tremor.

