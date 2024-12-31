Former education minister Professor Sibusiso Bengu dies at 90

Professor Sibusiso Bengu has died at the age of 90. Picture: Facebook/Dr Blade Nzimande

Former education minister and ambassador Professor Sibusiso Bengu has died at the age of 90.

It is understood Bengu passed away peacefully at home on Monday night.

Passing

The family said Bengu died in his sleep.

“We will fondly remember him as a dear husband, father, uncle, grandfather, educator, former Minister of Education, and ambassador.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. The family would appreciate that their privacy be respected at this difficult time,” the family said.

Career

Born on 8 May 1934 in Kranskop, Natal, Bengu’s career in education began in 1952. He founded Dlangezwa High School near Empangeni in 1969, serving as principal until 1976.

He left South Africa in 1978 to serve as the Secretary for Research and Social Action for the Lutheran World Foundation and upon his return was appointed to the role of Vice-Chancellor of Fort Hare University

Bengu was appointed Minister of Education in 1994 under late former President Nelson Mandela’s leadership.

In 1999 he was appointed as the South African Ambassador to Germany.

End of an era

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said the passing of Bhengu marks the “end of an era of a “towering figure in the country’s journey towards equality and transformation in education.”

“Professor Bhengu will forever be remembered for his unwavering commitment to dismantling the injustices of apartheid education and laying the groundwork for a system rooted in inclusivity, accessibility, and equality.

“He played a historic role in redefining education policy during one of South Africa’s most critical periods of transformation,” Makaneta said.

“Championed reforms”

Makaneta said Bhengu championed reforms that prioritized the needs of all learners, regardless of their background.

“His vision was anchored in the belief that education is the cornerstone of a democratic society and a powerful tool for nation-building.

“As we reflect on his immense contributions, we are reminded of the responsibility we all share to uphold his legacy by continuing to advocate for quality education that leaves no one behind,” Makaneta said.

