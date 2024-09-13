BREAKING: Pravin Gordhan dies at 74

Former minister Pravin Gordhan has died at the age of 74. Gordhan’s family confirmed he passed away peacefully in hospital...

Former minister Pravin Gordhan at Cape Town City Hall on 9 February 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Victoria O’Regan

Former minister Pravin Gordhan has died at the age of 74.

Gordhan’s family confirmed he passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family, closest friends and his lifelong Comrades in the liberation struggle in the early hours of this Friday morning.

Biography

A trained pharmacist, Gordhan is a struggle veteran whose career as a politician and activist spanned more than five decades.

He occupied strategic positions in government after South Africa’s transition to democracy in 1994 before joining the South African Revenue Services (Sars) in 1998.

In May 2009, former president Jacob Zuma appointed Gordhan as minister of finance, succeeding Trevor Manuel. He served in that position from 2009 until 2014, when he was replaced by Nhlanhla Nene.

After a brief disastrous appointment of the Des van Rooyen, Zuma reluctantly reappointed Gordhan in 2015.

He also served as minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs from 2014 until 2015 and as minister of public enterprises since February 2018 until his retirement.

ALSO READ: Former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital