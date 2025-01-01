WATCH: Teachers face grim 2025 after losing jobs due to budget cuts

South Africa

Teachers face grim 2025 after losing jobs due to budget cuts

The Western Cape education department HAS cut 2 407 teacher jobs.

More than 2 400 teachers in the Western Cape face a grim start to 2025 after losing their jobs.

The Western Cape education department cut 2 407 teacher jobs in the New Year due to the national government’s inability to fully accommodate a 2023 wage agreement.

Lobby group the Special Action Committee (SAC) made a last-minute urgent application to the Western Cape High Court asking it to review and set aside the department’s decision to terminate the teacher posts in 2025.

WATCH: SAC Chairperson Terrence Smith speaking about teachers losing their jobs

Court bid fails

However, the SAC’s urgent court application to halt the Western Cape education department from cutting the teacher’s jobs was struck from the roll on Monday.

The SAC said the reduction of teacher posts will lead to some schools having to drop some key subjects.

The lobby group said it was disappointed after its court application to halt a process that will see teaching jobs cut was struck from the roll. 

Urgent court bid to stop Western Cape teaching job cuts fails

Future of learners

 Chairperson Terrence Smith said this will harm the future of learners.

“This is going to have a devastating effect, especially on poorer schools that cannot afford additional funding for additional posts.  

“For us, it will cause irreparable harm to the futures of our children, the quality of education and the rights of education for our children in the future.”

In the ruling, Judge Melanie Holderness struck the matter off the roll with costs.

Holderness said the SAC gave no reason for its delay in approaching the court and cannot create its “own urgency”.

Budget shortfall

The Western Cape provincial government revealed they are facing a R3.8 billion shortfall over the next three years, despite their execution of a substantial R2.5 billion budget cut in administration, curriculum and infrastructure.

Cape Town has lost a total of 1 674 teaching posts, while the Cape Winelands district had 299 teaching posts slashed.

The South African education system is under immense pressure with other provincial departments of education also announcing budget pressures threatening teachers’ jobs.

Education crisis looms in 2025 as budget cuts threaten teachers' jobs

