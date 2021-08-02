These are the new rules for schools from Monday

Siyanda Ndlovu

The department of basic education (DBE) has gazetted updated school rules ahead of pupils’ return to class on Monday.

The gazette states that primary schools must return to the traditional and daily attendance timetabling model from 2 August 2021, provided that a “risk-adjusted differentiated strategy”.

It also stated that schools were not forced to return all pupils at full capacity.

The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the full attendance of primary school pupils would be based on a different approach.

This means that each school needs to assess its ability to return all pupils to classes and enforce Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

The department said that all returning students must also ensure strict compliance with social distancing measures and minimum health protocols, which include the wearing of face masks, the washing of hands, and the use of hand sanitisers.

In the new gazette, all school sports including contact sports have been granted permission.

“Subject to sub-directions (5) and (6), and in compliance with social distancing, hygiene and safety measures on Covid-19, as contemplated in these directions, the DBE Standard Operating Procedures and the Regulations, contact sport, non-contact sport, including training, intra-school and inter-school matches, and all arts and culture intra-school and inter-school activities, may resume without any spectators,” the gazette reads.

Sport and extracurricular activities

Co-curricular and enrichment programmes, such as oral history, spelling bee, moot court, speech contests, debates and school clubs, may resume activities including competitive inter-school events and engagements, without any spectators.

Choir practice or rehearsals and choir competitions may resume in well ventilated areas or outdoors with all participants maintaining social distancing, without any spectators.

National, provincial, district championships and tournaments for both contact and non-contact sport that require learners to travel to other schools or provinces may resume with strict adherence to prescribed transport regulations and directions.

