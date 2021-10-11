Cameroon’s King Taka IV gets MBA from Mancosa

Narissa Subramoney

Muluh Taka Winston, affectionately known to his subjects as “His Royal Majesty King Taka IV”, has received his MBA from Mancosa.

King Taka was born to the royal family of Muwah Village in Pinyin, which is a clan of five villages in the Santa Sub-Division, of the north west region of Cameroon.

As a youngster, King Taka had a high curiosity for information technology.

While juggling many royal responsibilities, including governing the Pinyin village with more than 40 siblings, King Taka is a working man.

He is the lead solution and infrastructure architect at Absa.

Before joining Absa, King Taka studied IT courses in South Africa and worked as a systems engineer at Gijima AST Group.

He decided to study toward an MBA degree.

“Mancosa was the most favourable higher education institution as I had the opportunity to study while working and taking care of family responsibilities,“ said King Taka.

He has since created a WhatsApp group to help students improve their understanding and access to IT.

“The most rewarding part of my work is providing architectural solutions that exceed clients’ expectations and enabling communities with networks that shape and motivate underprivileged members,” said King Taka.

“My recipe for success in life is to have a vision, a plan and a strategy in place and to execute it with courage and determination,” he said.

His greatest strength is bringing people together by empowering them to focus on their goals and working hard to achieve them.

King Taka has always had a deep-seated passion for education and a desire to uplift the children in his village.

Knowledge and skills will allow you to progress through life,” he said.

His Royal Majesty King Taka IV has revealed that he will be pursuing his PhD in leadership and innovation. He will be building innovation hubs and incubator centres in disadvantaged communities in Africa to empower the youth with entrepreneurial and business skills in the future.