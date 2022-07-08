Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
8 Jul 2022
4:45 am
Education

More than 11,000 Limpopo pupils pregnant, teachers and blessers responsible

Alex Japho Matlala

'At first he would shower me with expensive gifts and romantic dinners. But since I told him I am pregnant, he vanished into thin air,' says one of the pregnant pupils.

Picture for illustration purposes.
More than 11 000 pupils in Limpopo are pregnant and teachers and blessers are said to be responsible for most of these pregnancies. Blessers are adult men who shower young girls with gifts but often disappear when the girl falls pregnant. Last year, the South African Council of Educators (Sace) reported that 11 teachers from across the country were fired after they were found guilty on various charges related to sexual offences. Most of them, the organisation said, were fired for sexual violence against pupils. Currently, there are 11 287 pregnant pupils in schools across Limpopo’s five districts. Most of...

Read more on these topics