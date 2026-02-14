MEC warns older men: ‘Stop enticing young girls with expensive gifts for Valentine’s Day’

For consenting adults, the department encouraged safe sex and avoiding 'love without protection'.

As the country celebrates love on Valentine’s Day, Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has issued a stern warning to older men that the annual celebration should not be used as an opportunity to prey on young girls.

This amid the country’s concerns about teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

According to the Department of Health, at least 130 teenage mothers gave birth in public health facilities on Christmas Day, 2025, an increase from 90 in 2024.

A 13-year-old girl from Limpopo and several 15-year-olds from KwaZulu-Natal were among the teenage mothers.

On New Year’s Day, at least 160 teenage mothers gave birth, up from 80 the previous year.

From April 2024 to March 2025, Gauteng health facilities recorded 23 544 deliveries and terminations of pregnancies among girls aged 10 to 19 years.

“Although this number decreased to 15 919 in 2025, it remains significantly high,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Last month, the Social Services Cluster Committee Chairpersons noted that teenage pregnancy was not a case of choice, but a consequence of coercion, power imbalance, and, in many cases, criminal conduct by older men.

“Statutory rape remains a serious crime regardless of consent and must be treated as such by families, communities and law enforcement agencies,” Joy Maimela, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education warned.

Valentine’s Day warning

This week, Nkomo-Ralehoko echoed parliament’s warning to older men.

“My plea to older men is to stop enticing young girls with expensive gifts for Valentine’s Day, which ultimately destroys their futures. Such relationships often expose young girls to STIs and unwanted pregnancies,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“Our children belong in schools, pursuing their dreams, not in clinics treating preventable diseases. I therefore urge community members to report any sexual relationships involving minors.”

Sexually transmitted infections

For consenting adults, the department encouraged safe sex and avoiding “love without protection”.

Although the MEC commended the province’s “encouraging progress” in the fight against STIs, she called for vigilance.

In the 2025 calendar year (January to December), a total of 808 899 males between the ages of 15 and 49 were screened for STIs, an increase from 487 386 screened in 2024.

During the same period, new cases of Male Urethritis Syndrome treated among males (15 – 49) decreased from 79 821 in 2024 to 65 144 in 2025.

“This is an indication that more men are coming forward for testing, while fewer are requiring treatment for new infections. It is a strong indication that preventative messages are reaching the heart of the communities,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Another positive trend is the growing uptake of female condoms.

In the 2024/2025 financial year, the department exceeded its annual female condom distribution target by 153%. A total of 10 495 782 female condoms were distributed, far surpassing the target of 6 860 612.

“This milestone signals a positive shift, showing that more women are taking control of their sexual and reproductive health, a significant improvement compared to previous years when female condom uptake was low,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“This Valentine’s Day, the Department encourage residents to visit their nearest public health facility to access free condoms for both males and females. Real love prioritises health; prevention is always better than a cure.”

