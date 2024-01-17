Back to School: How was your first day at school, dear?

It's been a good first day at school for many as they made their way home from 'big school'.

Amid the hustle and bustle of backpacks and the sweet anticipation of new beginnings, school gates across the country swung open to welcome the new enrollments of eager pupils as they made their back to school today.

After the final bell for the day echoed through the corridors, The Citizen journalists ventured into the world of young minds to hear about their first day at school.

A good first day

It was sweet little Sophia Venkatesan’s first day in Grade 1 this year. She had a good first day.

She said: “It was my first day of Grade 1. I was nervous but excited. I made a new friend. And we got to eat jelly and custard. We also had an Afrikaans class and I learnt how to count to 10 in Afrikaans. I can also say “my naam is Sophia”. My new teacher Miss Wessels is very nice. She’s friendly and cute. I felt like a big kid.”

Six-year-old Zavian Maharajh braved his first day in Grade 1 this year, finally making his way to big school. To his surprise, little Zavian told The Citizen journalists that it actually wasn’t as bad as he thought it would be.

“My teacher was very nice, but don’t make her cross or she can be really mean. We also did reading and colouring-in today,” he said.

Fourth grader Mbalenhle Tshuma counted the hours before she could be back at school.

“l’m in Grade 4D. l was so happy to see my new teacher and my new class, it was so big and it was painted in rainbow colours. I can’t wait to go back to school tomorrow,” this brilliant pupil said.

For Onalerona Ngako, this was a special year for him. “I’m in Grade 2 this year,” he told journalists. “My first day was so nice. It was nice because I also got to welcome my brother to school for the first time.”

Teacher knows best

Jaishree Govender, a Grade R teacher in the East Rand, said the day kicked off well and it was great to be back to the blackboard.

“The children were excited. They looked so nice in their new uniforms and their shiny shoes. I teach Grade R. It was a big day for both parents and children. There was lots of crying and snotty noses, and lots of pictures too in the beginning. But it was all smooth sailing from there.

“The parents really did well this year as they labelled all their children’s stationery and got them to class on time with their nametags on.

“It was a fun-filled day. At lunchtime, we made them sit in groups to get to know each other and make new friends. Then school finished at 1.30pm for the little ones today.

“It was a really good fruitful day and I am sure the kids are looking forward to coming back tomorrow,” she said.