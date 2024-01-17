Grade R pupil goes missing after first day at school

Community members who may see or know the whereabouts of little Lindokuhle are asked to contact the police in KZN.

The pupil, only known as Lindokuhle, apparently took the wrong taxi home. Photo: Facebook

A Grade R learner in KwaZulu-Natal has reportedly gone missing after taking the wrong taxi home on Wednesday.

Public schools opened countrywide that morning, and for most pupils, it was a day of smiles, making new friends, and settling in, especially if it was their first day in ‘big school’.

Sadly, the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department spread the word that a learner from Grade R (the year below Grade 1) never made it home.

“A learner from Sydenham Primary School named Lindokuhle of Grade R went home in the wrong taxi around 1pm. He lives on Kennedy Road. No news as yet,” shared journalist Nivashni Nair Sukdhev on social media.

“Mum has gone to Sydenham police station as well as to Mayville and Cato Manor. No news of his whereabouts as yet. If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, please contact Sydenham Police Station.”

The station’s phone number was then listed: 031 203 2707, as well as Lindokuhle’s mother’s: 061 451 1192.

