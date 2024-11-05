WATCH LIVE: Bela: Thousands rally against controversial act saying ‘Leave our kids alone’

Ten thousand people met at the Voortrekker Monument where they will be joined by prominent politicians.

The Voortrekkermonument on the outskirts of Pretoria. Picture: Marizka Coetzer

Members of AfriForum and more than 40 other organisations are gathering at the Voortrekker Monument to march and protest march against the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act 32 of 2024 (Bela Act).

Thousands of marchers are expected to meet at the Voortrekker Monument where they will be joined by Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen, Minister of Sports Gayton McKensie and Minister of Correctional Services Dr Pieter Groenewald to march to Freedom Park and hand over a memorandum of demands and objections against the bill.

Sarie Marais to start of the day

09:53 Before the march, singer Steve Hofmeyr took to the stage singing Sarie Marais.

09: 54 Ten thousand people at the Voortrekker Monument

‘Leave our kids alone’

CEO of AfriForum Kallie Kriel said it’s the angriest the Afrikaans community has been since 1994. “Leave out kids alone,” he said. Kriel said the fact that 10 000 people showed up for the march demonstrates people’s sentiments towards the Bela Act.

