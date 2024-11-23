Boofs, Inkabi Nation and Amabutho: Gang violence in schools increasing

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the escalating levels of violence committed by boys was of great concern.

The level of violence in schools is of grave concern, says Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) MEC Matome Chiloane.

The department were in Ekurhuleni on Saturday as part of their tour of school districts to engage with parents and communities.

The MEC addressed several concerns, most notably how the societal issues outside school boundaries were filtering into classrooms.

Gangs in schools

Chiloane said the department had identified 55 schools in Ekurhuleni as being on their high risk list.

Ekurhuleni South has 15, the northern part of the municipality has 13 and the eastern extremities registered 27 problematic schools.

One of the key concerns was gangsterism in schools, saying schoolyards had been become proxies for turf battles happening in the community.

Geluksdal had gangs know as Boofs, Gailos and Inkabi Nation, while a gang known as Amabutho were mentioned as being prominent in Tsakane and Rondebult areas.

Masiqhakaze Secondary and Masisebenze Secondary in Tembisa were singled out as being plagued by gangs know as Aselo, Alfrancisco and Enhlanzeni

“These are the gangsters our children are dealing with in schools,” said Chiloane.

“I am flagging them so that you know if tomorrow your child comes and speaks about [these gangs], you must know that either he is part of a gang or he is currently being attacked or bullied by a gang,” he explained.

Gang association for protection

The MEC stated that gangsterism and bullying were synonymous, adding that the main reason for joining a gang is for safety.

“They know, if I am not part of a gang, it means I am outside and I am most likely to be attacked and abused,” he said.

His rationale was supported by a stated increase in reports of fighting incidents, as well as the level of aggression observed in boys.

“It’s the degree of violence that is being utilised. Now, the way they fight is a matter of life and death. The punishment they inflict on each other is a big problem,” said Chiloane.

Work together with police

To address the problem, collaboration with police will be increased, with Chiloane asking officers to be firmer with delinquent children and young adults perpetuating violence outside schools.

“I am not saying the school cannot be safe. One of the critical factors that we look at is the immediate community and the incidents that are taking place in the school,” he said.

Chiloane believes that through implementing decisive discipline, the situation could be reversed in a matter of months.

Keeping teenagers away from drugs was also key, with Chiloane saying that every child should be participating in at least one extra-curricular activity.

However, he felt parents should play a greater role in teaching their children manners and respect, and asked communities to create positive environments for young people.

“We need the community to work with [the department]. We don’t produce drugs, they come from outside. We don’t produce knives, they come from outside,” the MEC concluded.

