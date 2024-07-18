Calls for a proper scholar transport plan

Following a fatal Carletonville accident, Gauteng will revamp its scholar transport system to address safety concerns.

Mourners at Grace Bible Church for the memorial service for 11 pupils killed in a recent road accident. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Gauteng education department is set to overhaul its scholar transport system in response to the tragic accident in Carletonville that resulted in the deaths of 11 children.

MEC Matome Chiloane has acknowledged significant flaws in the current system and announced an upcoming imbizo to discuss plans and enhance the safety of scholar transportation.

But associations blamed the education department for the current state in the system.

Thabo Maponya, chair of Bokamoso Scholar Transport Association in Soweto, blamed the education department for the lack of engagement with the sector.

Currently, the pupil transport sector engages with the department of transport.

“Our own government is at fault for what has been happening. The education department has refused to engage with the scholar transport operatives; they don’t want to listen to us to hear the things we need from government. The government has always been reactive instead of proactive,” Maponya said.

“We can never comply if they don’t hear us and don’t give us time. This is what has created the sector to be backwards and this will continue to happen. We need cooperation to help minimise these challenges.”

Calls to amend policy

Calls have been made for the policy to be amended.

The DA has called on Chiloane to review the policy and Cosatu has called on the education and transport departments to work together to formulate a proper scholar transport plan, not only for Gauteng, but for the whole country.

Chair of the Greater Alberton Education Transport Cooperative Limited Leon Mtshali said the lack of regulation posed a major challenge for controlling the sector.

“One of our main challenges is how unregulated our industry is.

“We have [scholar] transport associations that can easily reach their members and address issues of safety of [pupils] and drivers, but we have a lot of operators that do not affiliate or are not registered with the associations under the department of transport.

“We have scholar transport organisations because we want to maintain order, but that is difficult if we have people not registered. That makes it difficult to trace complaints or hold to account drivers who do not toe the line,” he added.

Concerns about the safety of school children in public and scholar transportation have long been prevalent, with reports of overloading and the poor condition of vehicles.

Not an isolated incident

Last year, a Grade 11 girl from Protea Glen Secondary School 1 died in a scholar transport accident.

In a separate incident in 2022, a Grade 8 boy and a Grade 10 girl at Wedela Technical High School died in a bus accident.

Mother of two, Nhlanhla Mofokeng, said it was concerning that there were scholar transport owners flouting the law.

“We expect the education department to be active in such matters, but they appear to be distant. We hear stories of children bunking [lessons] and drinking with drivers and we don’t know where to report them. We need urgent solutions,” she said.