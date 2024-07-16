‘So much to offer the world’ – Chiloane at memorial for 11 pupils who died in crash [VIDEO]

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane called on families to draw strength from promises in the Bible at the memorial for the victims of the Coronationville crash.

Families and relatives of the late Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig children’s memorial service for the 11 learners who lost their lives near Fochville was held at Grace Bible Church in Carletonville, 16 July 2024 . It is alleged that the scholar transport minibus was hit from behind by a bakkie, causing it to overturn. Picture:Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The mood was sombre and reflective when mourners gathered for the memorial of 11 primary school pupils who died in a horror car crash outside Carletonville.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane paid tribute with other department officials at the memorial at Grace Bible Church in Carletonville on Tuesday, six days after the 10 pupils from Rocklands Primary School and one from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig lost their lives.

They were travelling in private scholar transport when the Toyota Siyaya they were in collided with a Ford Ranger on the N12 near Fochville, causing it to overturn before it eventually caught fire.

The driver also died in the accident, while seven pupils needed medical attention in the hospital.

When Chiloane, MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, and deputy mayor of Merafong City Godfrey Mogomotsi Sello visited the families of the deceased in Fochville last Thursday, they promised the matter would be investigated and the departments would look at better regulating the scholar transport sector, which is known for its unsafe vehicles that are often non-compliant and without permits.

‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes’

Addressing mourners, Chiloane said that in times of deep sorrow and inexplicable loss, it can be difficult to make sense of a tragedy such as this.

“The pain of their loss weighs heavily on our souls and the emptiness they leave behind is profound,” Chiloane said.

“We often say that children are our future, and these children, they were no different… They were full of potential and had so much to offer the world.”

“While they may no longer be with us physically, their spirits live on in the memories we shared and in the impact they made to those around them and their families, and their friends, and their loved ones.”

He said people may find themselves searching for answers that have no solutions as they grieve, but he called on families to find solace and strength in the promises of the Bible.

“One such promise is found in the book of Revelation, chapter 21, verse four; it reads, ‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying, or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.'”

Chiloane was drawing on scripture relating to heaven.

Watch a video of Chiloane’s address below:

[WATCH]: @EducationGP1 & @GautengSACR MEC @matomekopano spoke at the memorial service for the 10 learners from Rocklands Primary School and 1 learner from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig who died on 10 July 2024, expressing that the GDE will support all families. pic.twitter.com/Wpgg98stik — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) July 16, 2024

Never to be repeated

During their visit with families last week, deputy mayor Sello said the municipality was working with the Department of Education to ensure scholar transports were compliant so that “something of this nature doesn’t actually get to be repeated.”

“Even potholes as you drive into that road—we used that road even today—potholes have been patched, and only the investigation will tell us exactly what happened,” he said.

Diale-Tlabela called on communities to act responsibly when choosing scholar transports, while service providers should put safety before profit.

The licence plate was destroyed when the vehicle caught fire, so Diale-Tlabela said they do not know at this stage whether it was registered. They also do not know whether the driver or owner of the vehicle had the correct permit for it.

She said the transport department will look at regulating scholar transport better, but it looks forward to the investigation into the crash being concluded.