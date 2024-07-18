Kirsten Kluyts murder case moves to high court, set for pre-trial

The accused will appear in court for an application for bail based on new facts.

The case against the man who allegedly kidnapped, attempted to rape, and then murdered teacher Kirsten Kluyts has been moved to the High Court in Johannesburg.

Its pre-trial conference will also take place on 16 August this year. However, before the pre-trial, the accused is expected to apply for bail.

“The accused will be back in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court on 01 August 2024, as he filed an application for bail on new facts,” said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in Johannesburg, Phindi Mjonondwane.

The accused, 21, previously appeared at the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court facing charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted rape and defeating the ends of justice.

READ MORE: Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged murderer denies killing teacher but admits to wearing her shirt

His name is known to The Citizen but will not be published until he pleads.

Body found after athletics event

The lifeless body of 34-year-old Kirsten Anne Kluyts was found at George Lea Park in Parkmore on 29 October 2023.

She was a teacher at Delta Park High School and was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the murder.

She participated in a running event that day, and other athletes realised she was missing when the race was over. They started searching for her and found her body dumped next to a walking path. Her running shoes, sunglasses, blue T-shirt, pants, and pink cap were taken.

According to the affidavit of investigating officer Aubrey Tshisani, Kluyts could have been killed within eight minutes of her arrival for the race.

ALSO READ: ‘Your conduct is out of order’ – Defence berates magistrate as Kirsten Kluyts murder case postponed

A Varsity College student was arrested at a student residence in Benmore on 26 November 2023, following video footage obtained from CCTV cameras in the vicinity of Parkmore.

Multiple postponements

The accused last appeared in court in May this year, when his case was postponed to July.

There, the matter was further delayed after state prosecutor Ayanda Bakana requested for more time to gather evidence.

Magistrate Renier Boshoff postponed the case for further investigations.

This after the case was postponed in January as well.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa.