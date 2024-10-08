Chiloane ‘heartbroken’ after deadly shooting of deputy principal, 42 pupils injured in Gauteng

Gauteng Department of Education said all affected pupils were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Gauteng education community is reeling from the tragic death of a deputy principal from Rivoni Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday, at Chris Hani Mall, in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

According to the department, the educator was attending a meeting related to a case involving a colleague.

Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation, Matome Chiloane, expressed his devastation at the news.

“We are heartbroken by this senseless killing of our dedicated educator and leader in our education community. Our deepest sympathies are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Chiloane stated.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said it swiftly responded by activating psycho-social support services for those affected by the tragedy.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Scholar transport accident injures 42 pupils

In a separate incident that has further shaken the Gauteng education sector, 42 learners from Relebogile Secondary School in Carletonville were involved in a scholar transport accident on Monday.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said all affected pupils were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital following the crash.

Mabona also revealed that of the 42 pupils involved, six sustained injuries, with two suffering serious fractures.

“The Gauteng Department of Education is monitoring their condition and will provide further updates on their recovery,” he said.

Chiloane expressed his worry for the well-being of the affected learners.

“We are deeply concerned about the well-being of the affected learners and we will ensure they receive the necessary medical care.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this challenging time and we wish learners speedy recovery,” he said.

