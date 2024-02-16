Crime

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

16 Feb 2024

Gauteng pupil arrested for shooting principal

A 13-year-old teenager has been arrested after allegedly shooting the principal of Primrose Primary school in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the 51-year-old school principal was taken to a local hospital.

Circumstances that led to the shooting incident are unknown at this stage. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and to also establish the origin of the firearm.

Police have seized the firearm.

The teenager is expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on a charge of attempted murder.

This is a developing story

