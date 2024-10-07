Four Soweto pupils die in suspected food poisoning tragedy

In another tragic case of alleged food poisoning, four Gauteng pupils died on Sunday in Soweto after consuming food suspected to have been poisoned.

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, confirmed on Monday evening that three pupils from Karabo Primary School and Khauhelo Primary School, both in Soweto, died on Sunday.

The MEC said he was deeply saddened by the pupils’ passing.

The deceased Karabo Primary School pupils included a Grade 1 boy (age 7), a Grade 2 girl (age 8), and a Grade 3 boy (age 9).

According to the department’s information, another Grade 1 boy learner from the school remains in ICU at a local medical facility after he also consumed the allegedly poisoned food.

In a separate incident with a pupil from Khauhelo Primary School, an 8-year-old Grade 2 boy also died on Sunday after allegedly consuming snacks purchased from a spaza shop in Naledi.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and school communities affected by these tragic incidents,” said Chiloane.

“The safety and well-being of our learners remain our top priority, and we urge parents, guardians, and communities to exercise caution regarding the food consumed by children.”

The department has confirmed that the police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding these tragic incidents.

Gauteng health call for vigilance with rising cases

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) added that it has, along with the affected school, activated the necessary support structures to provide psychosocial counselling to affected learners, educators, and family members.

Last month, the Gauteng Department of Health called for vigilance amid the rise of child food poisoning cases.

It confirmed that a total of 207 food poisoning cases affected children were reported across the province since February 2024, resulting in 10 tragic deaths.

The department said most of the incidents were recorded in Ekurhuleni with 119 cases and four deaths, followed by Johannesburg with 40 cases, Tshwane with 31 cases resulting in three deaths, the West Rand with 14 cases, and Sedibeng with three cases and three deaths.

“The department is deeply concerned with the rising incidents of deaths of children related to foodborne illnesses,” said Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu-Nkhomo-Ralehoko.

“We are working closely with multiple stakeholders and the GDE to heighten awareness in TISH communities and conduct health education sessions in schools targeting learners and school vendors.”