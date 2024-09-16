D-day for Wilgenhof – SU Council decides on closure

'The photos of archival material related to past practices of the disciplinary committee of the residence caused great unease among members of the SU community, and understandably so.'

The punishment room with the names of members of the Nagligte (internal disciplinary comitee) on the walls.

Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Council is set to make a crucial decision on Monday regarding the future of Wilgenhof men’s residence.

An internal report, commissioned by the university and accepted by the rectorate, has recommended the closure of Wilgenhof, citing allegations of racism and abusive initiation practices involving first-year students.

However, the Wilgenhof Alumni Association has strongly opposed the recommendation, warning of significant consequences if the residence is shut down.

Council urged to prioritise students amid residence scandal

Spokesperson of the association Jaco Rabie expressed the hope that the council would prioritise the well-being of current students when making its decision.

“The residence was at the centre of an often misleading and sensationalised media storm after photos of two rooms at the residence were published in January,” said Rabie.

“The photos of archival material related to past practices of the disciplinary committee of the residence caused great unease among members of the SU community, and understandably so.”

According to Rabie, the association has been inundated with responses from current and former Wilgenhof residents, calling for the 121-year-old residence to remain open. “The association has worked closely with the past residents in creating the proposal it has officially made to the council on the future of Wilgenhof.”

Alumni propose plan to boost integration at Wilgenhof

Rabie said in the association’s recent submission to the council, it proposed a workable, measurable plan through which the Wilgenhof residence can further improve itself. “The plan outlines how continually improved integration can be achieved. ‘Integration’ both in the sense of better integrating new residents into the residence and the further integration of the residence into the wider community of the SU.

The plan recommends appointing an independent mediator and facilitator to mend the broken trust between the university and its residents. Restoring this crucial relationship is a top priority.

The association also called for a significant expansion of the integration officer role on the house committee to strengthen oversight of this crucial aspect of residence culture. Regular reflection meetings involving all stakeholders should also be implemented.

“To address the misinformation and exaggeration seen in public debates about Wilgenhof, the association proposes the development and ongoing administration of a student experience survey over the next five years,” Rabie explained.

The association also recommended remodeling the rooms in question transforming the archive into a space for historical reflection and repurposing the former disciplinary meeting room into a welcoming area, such as a reception room.

Additionally, the association suggests using both “Wilgenhof” and “Willows” (the residence’s English name) interchangeably. The intention is to symbolise the changes and the commitment to a more thoughtful approach.

Lastly, the association aims to use this opportunity to advance residence culture and transformation at SU by significantly expanding the existing Wilgenhof merit bursary program.

