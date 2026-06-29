DBE officials face SIU lifestyle audits in anti-graft drive

According to the minister, the lifestyle audits form part of a broader campaign to root out corruption.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has officially begun conducting lifestyle audits of senior officials and employees working in high-risk procurement and human resources positions within the Department of Basic Education (DBE), as the government steps up efforts to combat corruption.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the commencement of the audits on Monday, describing the move as a key milestone in her commitment to strengthening accountability and protecting public funds intended for education.

The audits target senior officials as well as employees serving in areas considered vulnerable to corruption risks, including procurement and human resources.

Crackdown on corruption

According to the minister, the lifestyle audits form part of a broader campaign to root out corruption and ensure that taxpayers’ money is spent on improving education rather than enriching corrupt individuals.

“When requesting the SIU to undertake these lifestyle audits, Minister Gwarube made a clear commitment to the people of South Africa that she would fight tirelessly to root out corruption and stop the leakage of public funds from the fiscus,” the department said.

It added that every rand lost to corruption is money taken away from classrooms, teachers and children.

The department described lifestyle audits as a globally recognised anti-corruption tool used to identify unexplained wealth and corruption risks among public officials.

The audits are intended to ensure that officials entrusted with managing public resources meet the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

Restoring ethical leadership

The DBE said the minister has consistently argued that reforming basic education extends beyond improving learning outcomes and also requires restoring an ethical culture within the department.

It said the objective of the audits is to “identify, isolate and eliminate corruption risks” so that government resources are directed towards improving the quality of education, expanding opportunities for pupils and ensuring public funds benefit schools instead of being diverted to corrupt networks.

The department believes strengthening internal accountability will help safeguard public investment in education and reinforce public confidence in the institution.

‘Every rand meant for education’

Reaffirming her commitment to tackling corruption, Gwarube said protecting education funding remains a priority.

“I promised the people of South Africa that I would fight to protect every rand meant for education, and that promise remains unchanged.”

She added: “Our responsibility is to the 13.7 million children in our schools and the 485 000 teachers who serve them every day. South Africans deserve a department that is ethical, accountable and unwavering in putting their interests ahead of their own.”

The commencement of the SIU-led lifestyle audits marks the latest step in the department’s efforts to detect corruption, prevent the misuse of public funds and strengthen governance within the country’s education system.