Education crisis looms in 2025 as budget cuts threaten teachers’ jobs

Education expert says we need to do more to examine cost-effective education technologies to lessen the impact of budget cuts.

The South African education system is under immense pressure with several provincial departments of education announcing budget pressures this year.

In the Western Cape recent budget cuts threaten thousands of educators’ posts in 2025.

Speaking to The Citizen, education expert Professor Kobus Maree said that enhancing teacher support is essential for revitalising the country’s education sector.

ALSO READ: Western Cape forced to cut over 2 000 teacher posts due to budget shortfall

“Up until now, we’ve struggled to get the government involved to provide decent job opportunities to even a stream of these people (educators) that are qualified,” he said.

He added that more can be done, like innovative solutions to mitigate the effects of budget cuts.

“We need to do more to examine cost-effective education technologies to lessen the impact of budget cuts without in any way allowing teaching and learning quality to be compromised.”

‘Education system struggling’

The Department of Basic Education ( DBE) spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told The Citizen that the education system needs funding to improve services as the demand for education services increases.

“Budget cuts will have a negative impact on the quality of education… [as] the system is already struggling,” he said.

He further mentioned that the minister is to meet with the minister of finance to explain the long-term implications of the current budget and for assistance on the matter.

ALSO READ: Free State and Northern Cape basic education budgets reduced as Gauteng gets 3.9% increase

Maree said that the teachers’ morale is at an all-time low, which is devastating.

He further adds that the situation will be more unstable and impact the sustainability of education in the future.

Furthermore, large class sizes and overcrowding have been a challenge in schools. With teachers unable to manage the learners.

According to Mhlanga, provinces are currently building schools to address overcrowding.

The Western Cape provincial minister of education David Maynier explained that some permanent teachers will be asked to move to other schools where there is a suitable vacancy.

Budget cuts in different provinces

The Western Cape implemented a drastic R2.5 billion budget cut, including on administration, curriculum and infrastructure and still faces an R3.8 billion budget shortfall over the next three years.

The KwaZulu-Natal education budget speech, indicated that it cannot afford 11 092 of its educator posts. With a budget shortfall of R4 billion for this year alone.

The provincial department reduced Norms and Standards payments to schools and delayed paying service providers.

Mpumalanga has a budget pressure of R876 million that it must resolve, while the North West has to find R485 million.

According to the Northern Cape budget speech to the Portfolio Committee, it had to implement a “drastic removal of a large number of vacant posts” from its organisational structure, though it won’t be able to deal with their shortfall.

Gauteng has indicated that they will have to reduce learner transport, and they will not be able to expand Early Childhood Development coverage as planned.

ALSO READ: Seven provinces will not be able to afford education budgets in 2028, says Gwarube

‘Can’t afford teacher shedding’

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube assured the nation on 25 September that there will be no teacher retrenchments next year.

“The cutting of teacher posts had the committee worried and we cannot afford to be shedding educator jobs now. There will always be contradictions in living and experiencing the world, but we cannot risk the future of our children and the livelihoods of our educators,” she said.

Gwarube noted that South Africa needs to invest in its education system and the Basic Education department will do everything possible to shield frontline service workers from budget cuts.

NOW READ: Gauteng Education Department slammed for R192m rent bill