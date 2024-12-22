‘She has no option’: Malatsi accuses Didiza of stalling withdrawal of SABC Bill – report

Malatsi announced his decision to withdraw the SABC Bill in November but has since received pushback from other government officials.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi has accused National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza of stalling the process of withdrawing the SABC Bill.

He added that the Speaker is breaching the rules of the National Assembly.

Malatsi accuses Didiza of stalling

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Malatsi said Didiza cannot decide whether or not to withdraw the Bill.

“If the minister writes to the Speaker to say withdraw this bill… there is no other option for the Speaker to do any other thing,” said Malatsi.

In early November, Malatsi formally notified Didiza of his decision to withdraw the Bill. The withdrawal also meant that public hearings in parliament around the Bill ceased.

At the time, Malatsi, who is a DA minister, said the Bill failed to address the urgency required to stabilise the SABC.

Opposition to SABC Bill

The Bill has received criticism from political parties, civil society organisations and broadcasters. The main concerns centred around the Bill not addressing problematic funding issues for the SABC and it granting the minister increased control over board appointments.

ALSO READ: ‘Flawed’ Bill delayed: Can SABC be saved?

Malatsi told the Sunday Times that he was told by Didiza to take the withdrawal of the SABC Bill to the portfolio committee. He said the committee accepted his decision, yet the Speaker’s office still hasn’t processed the withdrawal.

“It’s very clear that there is stalling from the Speaker’s office to withdraw the bill, which is extraordinary because that would be in violation of the very same rules she’s supposed to uphold, it would be unprecedented,” Malatsi said.

Ntshavheni says Cabinet’s approval needed

Malatsi’s decision was slammed by both Deputy Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni said Malatsi could not retract the SABC Bill without approval from Cabinet.

“The SABC Bill is not a private member’s bill, it’s not Mr Malatsi’s bill.

“It’s a bill of Cabinet and the executive. So, in the law, he cannot withdraw it without coming to Cabinet to agree to its withdrawal,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not Mr Malatsi’s bill’: Ntshavheni says SABC Bill withdrawn without Cabinet’s approval

Cabinet has recently passed a resolution from Deputy President Paul Mashatile that prevents ministers from being able to withdraw Bills unilaterally.

Malatsi, however, said it was too late.

“The deputy president only communicated after I communicated with the Speaker so you can’t retrospectively enforce things simply because you were overtaken by events.”

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa.