Free State and Northern Cape basic education budgets reduced as Gauteng gets 3.9% increase

The Basic Education minister aims to improve teacher training and professional growth as well as improve levels of literacy and numeracy

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube outlined her department’s resources and goals for the 2024/25 financial year on Wednesday, 24 July.

Seven of the nine provinces have had their budgets increased, while Free State and Northern Cape have had theirs cut by 1.8% and 5.8%, respectively.

Gwarube also identified five key considerations that the seventh administration would focus on when formulating policy.

R324 billion split nine ways

The Free State topped the provincial standings for the 2023 matric pass rate but has had its share cut, despite the national budget getting a 3.4% increase from last year.

By contrast, the Northern Cape was last in the matric provincial rankings in 2023, yet received a sizable cut to their budget.

Gauteng received the largest budget allocation of R65.8 billion, a 3.9% increase, while KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) budget increased by 0.2% to R63 billion.

Mpumalanga had the second worst matric pass rate in 2023 and has been given the largest proportional increase, up 4.2% to R26.4 billion.

The remaining four provinces have budgets between R22 billion and R42.4 billion, and all received increases of between 1.5% and 3%.

Provincial strong points

Citing performances during the previous administration, Gwarube highlighted areas where provinces were excelling.

Limpopo and Free State showed the highest achievements in Accounting classes, while the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West recorded the highest participation in Mathematics.

Gauteng, Western Cape, Free State and North West were the best performers in Maths and Physical Sciences, with KZN and Western Cape leading the distinctions list.

The provinces that progressed the most learners all the way from grade one to 12 were the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga were tops.

“My plea, Chair, is that the work that has been done in the provinces should not only be sustained, but radically improved in the next five years,” said Gwarube.

The Minister of Higher Education and I are in the NCOP this afternoon to deliver our department's budgets. @DBE_SA has a particular interest in the role of the NCOP since over 80% of the department's budget is allocated to provinces as key… — Siviwe Gwarube (@Siviwe_G) July 24, 2024

Five key priorities

The first milestone on her roadmap to success was improving the access and quality of early childhood development.

This would help in lifting the levels of literacy and numeracy skills across all ages.

Creating an inclusive education system for all and enhancing training and professional growth for teachers was also on the list.

Finally, ensuring the same schooling environment rounded out the five points.

“This includes reducing overcrowding in classrooms, improving access to electricity, water, and adequate sanitation facilities, and removing inappropriate structures, such as pit latrine toilets,” stated Gwarube.