Gauteng Education Department slammed for R192m rent bill

The DA said the GDE should consider building its own offices instead of renting offices at a huge cost.

The Gauteng Education Department (GDE) is spending more than R192 million annually on rent for 10 district offices.

This was revealed by the Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, in a written response to questions posed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL).

Chiloane said the department spends R16 036 906 million monthly on 10 district offices, totaling R192 442 872 million annually.

According to Chiloane’s response, some district offices, like the President Tower Building in Pretoria and Wonderboom Junction Office Suite in Wonderboom, Pretoria North, cost more than R2 million in monthly rent.

‘Daylight robbery’

DA Gauteng spokesperson on education, Michael Waters, said the GDE was wasting money on office rent.

Previously the GDE announced the province would be cutting its budget for school nutrition and scholar transport to save more than 3 000 teaching jobs.

“This is a simple act of daylight robbery. We cannot be paying astronomical amounts in rent when there is an R28 billion shortfall in the national budget for basic education,” Waters said.

He said the GDE should consider building its own offices instead of renting offices at a huge cost.

“Instead of renting, how about using the funds to build offices that would be owned by the department?”

According to Waters, the DA has written to the office of the Minister of Public Works, Dean MacPherson, asking whether there are public works buildings available for the district offices to use.

The party was also visit the rental offices to determine if the cost of the rent is reasonable.

DA demands answers on rental deals from GDE

The DA will also table questions for Chiloane to establish who owns the building and who the rental agent is in each case, Waters said.

Waters said a priority for a DA government is to utilise state-owned properties for district offices instead of renting or leasing office space.

“The DA will continue to oppose the flagrant waste of taxpayer money. This happens while our children are still taught in asbestos classrooms, teachers’ jobs are at risk, and the budget for school nutrition and transportation is being cut, placing many in precarious conditions,” he said.

