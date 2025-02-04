Education: Will Ramaphosa address overcrowded classrooms and curriculum at Sona?

Education specialist Hendrick Makaneta argues that Ramaphosa's Sona speech needs to give concrete solutions to the education crisis in SA.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver the state of the nation address (Sona) this week, an education expert is calling for urgent interventions in the sector.

Education specialist Hendrick Makaneta believes this year’s Sona must provide tangible solutions for issues such as overcrowded classrooms, inadequate infrastructure, and curriculum reforms.

“We have heard many promises in previous Sona’s, but implementation remains a concern. The president needs to outline clear, actionable steps to improve the quality of education, particularly in underprivileged areas,” Makaneta told The Citizen.

The Department of Basic education (DBE) has faced criticism for the slow pace of school infrastructure upgrades, with reports that hundreds of schools still lack proper sanitation facilities.

Makaneta insists that the government must prioritise infrastructure development if it is serious about improving learning conditions.

“It is unacceptable that in 2025, we still have schools with pit toilets. The president must set clear deadlines and ensure accountability for these projects,” he added.

Another pressing issue is the state of tertiary education funding. With Nsfas facing ongoing financial and administrative difficulties, students have repeatedly raised concerns about delayed allowances and funding shortages.

Makaneta argues that Ramaphosa’s speech should address these issues with concrete resolutions.

“Higher education remains inaccessible for many due to funding constraints. We need a comprehensive funding model that does not leave students in financial limbo every academic year,” he said.

He further highlighted that teacher training and curriculum reforms should form part of the government’s education strategy.

“The world is changing, and our curriculum must evolve accordingly. There is a need for greater emphasis on digital literacy and skills development,” he said.

Education is a cornerstone of economic and social development, so stakeholders across the country will be closely watching to see if the president provides a definitive roadmap for improvement in the sector.

