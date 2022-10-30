‘Suspend load shedding to protect the integrity of matric exams’ – Unions

Stephen Tau

“Suspend load shedding to protect the integrity of the year-end matric exams.” This is a call made by the biggest teacher union South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) ahead of the exams scheduled to begin on Monday.

Although load shedding was suspended for the weekend, Eskom did announce load shedding will return on Monday at stage 2.

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, SADTU general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said the rolling blackouts will without a doubt have an impact on the exams unless schools are exempted from loading shedding for the duration of the exams.

Maluleke explained in detail how the exams could be affected:

“The blackouts will have an impact on our pupils in different ways and that includes those who will be arriving late due to traffic congestion in the mornings.

“Our pupils need to do revision and it will be difficult in the event where there is load shedding and this is also likely to lead to high levels of anxiety.”

Maluleke further stressed that any disturbances in this period have the potential to also raise the levels of stress among students who need to sit for the matric exams.

The second largest teacher union, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation (NAPTOSA) also expressed concerns over load shedding.

According to the union’s Basil Manuel, it is not only the country’s electricity crisis that they are worried about ahead of the exams.

In recent weeks, residents in Gauteng have been experiencing serious water challenges on top of the never-ending electricity crisis and this is a cause for concern with unions.

“Yes we are worried about the availability of electricity during the course of the exams but also the water challenges that have been experienced in different parts are also worrying.

“There is also the issue of the ability of our children to study while at home during load shedding,” Manuel said.

Speaking on behalf of the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) Matakanye Matakanye said they have already raised the issue with Government, to exclude schools from load shedding, or to buy generators for poor schools.

“The impact will be huge because some children cannot write exams in the dark and some tools of trade only use power.

“However we are excited about a meeting which was held over the weekend with the Department of Basic Education Director General who said Eskom was considering our proposal for schools to be exempted from load shedding for the duration of the exams but we will wait and see if that proposal is granted,” Matakanye added.