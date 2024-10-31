Gauteng Education MEC Chiloane cleared of corruption, promises legal action against newspaper

MEC Matome Chiloane plans to take legal action against the Mail and Guardian after being cleared of corruption related to the Pule Mabe case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says there will be no case against Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Matome Chiloane after allegations of corruption.

The MEC’s spokesperson in turn welcomed the decision and pledged to take legal action against the media outlet that reported the allegations.

Chiloane has been friends of former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe, who is charged with six co-accused of corruption linked to a R27 million tender in 2017.

Mail and Guardian reported last week that Chiloane was unemployed at the time and received R10 000 a month from Mabe. He allegedly received about R185 000 in total, which were thought to be spoils of the tender.

ALSO READ: ‘Who is supposed to take care of her?’: Pule Mabe asks why its a crime to give wife money

Chiloane cleared of corruption

The MEC has since received a letter from the NPA stating it will not prosecute him on claims he benefitted from the tender.

“We welcome this announcement, because not only does it underscore the integrity of MEC Chiloane and reaffirms his commitment to serving the people of Gauteng with transparency and accountability, it also serves as proof that the allegations levelled against him were politically motivated,” said Xolani Mkhwente, Gauteng Education MEC Spokesperson.

“We mentioned on multiple occasions that Mr Chiloane was not implicated in the ongoing legal issues.

“It is common knowledge that Mabe and Chiloane are childhood friends but there is no illegality on the part of Mr Chiloane as confirmed by the NPA.

“The accusations against the MEC have been nothing but a poorly orchestrated plan to destroy his integrity to further narrow political interests.”

Mkhwente slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) in particular for calling for Chiloane’s dismissal

“Such actions divert attention from the critical issues that the Gauteng government should be addressing,” he added.

ALSO READ: Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe granted R30k bail in R27m corruption case

Chiloane will not be deterred from his work, says dept

The education department said in a statement that “these political attacks” will not deter the MEC from doing work to establish effective schools and learning institutions.

This to ensure “that all learners in Gauteng have the knowledge, skills, values, and qualifications needed to be successful”.

The Gauteng Department of Education boasted that it achieved clean audit outcomes for the second year in a row, for the 2023/2024 financial year, which is a “testament of the MEC’s dedication, hard work and transparency”.

Mkhwente expressed concern at the “unethical conduct” of the Mail & Guardian and vowed to take action.

“In light of these developments, we will be taking legal action against the Mail & Guardian along with the journalist who wrote lies about the MEC,” Mkhwente said

“We believe that responsible journalism is essential for a healthy democracy, and we find it alarming that publications appear to be active players in politically charged fights.

“Action must be taken to ensure that the media doesn’t continue causing irreversible harm to individuals without taking accountability.”

ALSO READ: Mbeki: Report tackles education dept for racism smears, unfair suspensions