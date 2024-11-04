Free State man arrested after woman’s body found in pit toilet

A trail of blood leading to the pit toilet implicated the victim's boyfriend who was arrested for the woman's murder.

A man is in custody after a woman’s body was found in a pit toilet near Bloemfontein.

Police arrested the man on 3 November after the victim’s friend reported the distressing discovery.

The 34-year-old suspect will face a charge of murder when he appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Gender-based violence

Police were directed to a pit toilet in the Caleb Motshabi area of Kagisonong, south of Bloemfontein, around midday on Sunday.

The victim’s friend went to her nearest police station shortly after 11am to report that there was a body dumped in a pit toilet.

“On arrival at the shack, police were led to the pit toilet in the yard by a trail of bloodstains,” confirmed Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

“In the toilet, members made a gruesome discovery of the body of a 29-year-old female with multiple injuries on the head and upper body,” the Sergeant explained.

The suspect, believed to the boyfriend of the victim, was quickly traced and arrested a short distance from the scene.

Murder in Vhembe district

Elsewhere, police in Limpopo have opened a case of murder after the discovery of a deceased female on 1 November.

The woman’s lifeless body was found around midnight on Friday lying in a pool of blood near a dam in the Ha-Mphego village.

“The victim, estimated to be in her twenties, sustained severe wounds on the forehead and buttocks,” confirmed Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Lebwaba added that police are still investigating the incident and that no motive or potential suspects have been identified as yet.

Should any members of the public have any information on the murder, they are asked to contact their nearest police station as soon as possible.

