Pretoria High School for Girls: White teachers don’t greet black colleagues ‘because they did not know whether they are cleaners’

An investigation found racism at Pretoria High School for Girls, prompting misconduct charges against key staff members.

There is racism at Pretoria High School for Girls, according to the latest report released by the Gauteng department of education yesterday.

It recommended that the principal, deputy principal and other staff members be charged with misconduct.

Gauteng MEC for education, sport, arts, culture and recreation Matome Chiloane released the findings of an independent investigation by Mdladlamba Attorneys, who were commissioned by the department.

Racism row rages on

Principal Phillipa Erasmus and deputy principal Doret Schoombie were reinstated yesterday but could be suspended again.

Erasmus was suspended and Schoombie was moved to report to the district office in July after 12 matric pupils were suspended for allegedly making racist remarks in a WhatsApp group.

The pupils were later found not guilty in an independent investigation and returned to school.

Chiloane said the department launched an investigation into the school after receiving reports of alleged racism in 2016, 2020 and then in 2023-24.

“I don’t tolerate racism. I hate racism because I know what it does,” he said.

Director of the law firm Mthuthuzeli Mdladlamba said the allegations included that there was racism among pupils, selective discipline due to race, racism between pupils and teachers and teachers against teachers.

He said some white teachers did not greet their black colleagues “because they did not know whether they are cleaners or educators at the school”.

“However, this couldn’t be confirmed because when I interviewed them, the teachers did not want to name the teacher who refused to greet them.”

This was also Erasmus’ challenge when she attempted to deal with the matter. The staff would not name the teachers behind the alleged misconduct.

Principal reported failed to comply with regulations

Mdladlamba said they recommended action be taken against the principal, deputy principal, two teachers, the estate manager and the HR manager because they had allegedly failed to comply with their obligations and had committed misconduct.

The investigation also found that the finance manager was appointed because of her race. She did not meet the requirements of the school employment policy.

“The estate facility manager, who is white… has outsourced his responsibilities of managing gardeners to a person who is white, but not employed at the school.

“This person is the husband of the principal who drives the school’s vehicle and at some point signed purchase orders for garden related items,” he said.

Mdladlamba said the estate facility manager did not greet black employees and used abusive language when addressing them.

WhatsApp racism matter also not dealt with properly

Regarding the allegations of racism in a WhatsApp group, Mdladlamba said this was reported in October 2023 to the principal, who was not transparent to the pupils about how she dealt with it.

“The pupils followed up their complaints in term two of 2024 and the response was the same – the investigation is pending.

“This led to the events of 18 July, where there was protest and bullying of other races by some black pupils in response to the WhatsApp group becoming public,” Mdladlamba said.

He said the probe also found selective application of discipline.

“No action was taken against pupils who bullied another pupil. Also, a black pupil was openly bullying a white teacher and the disciplinaries don’t apply. The principal is aware of this incident.

“Two educators committed misconduct in the classroom and have been referred for disciplinary action. A third has been referred for further investigation.”

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation released its findings two weeks ago after its probe found no racism at the school.

It criticised the department for its handling of the July matter, saying it seemed it was determined to smear the school with the charge of racism.

DA shadow MEC of education in Gauteng Sergio Dos Santos said: “The terms of reference have deviated. When we talk about the principal’s husband driving a school vehicle, where is that in relation to the alleged culture of racism?”

