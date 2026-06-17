Gauteng education explains why 404 learner support agents haven’t been paid yet

The department also addressed concerns raised by LSAs regarding what they described as recurring payment delays within the programme.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has confirmed that more than 400 Learner Support Agents (LSAs) have experienced delays in receiving their stipends.

The confirmation follows complaints from affected LSAs, who told The Citizen that unpaid stipends had left many unable to cover transport costs, rent, groceries, and other basic necessities.

Gauteng Department of Education MEC spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana told The Citizen the delays stemmed from administrative and funding-related challenges.

“This was mainly attributed to the recruitment process, which went into the middle of May, and funds transfer delays from the Department to Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance (MGSLG).”

Recurring delays linked to administrative challenges

The department also addressed concerns raised by LSAs regarding what they described as recurring payment delays within the programme.

“On the issue of recurring delays in recent years, unforeseen administrative challenges such as incomplete and incorrect information, verification and physical confirmation of LSAs where fraudulent claims were suspected, result in delays,” Lubhelwana said.

The explanation comes after several LSAs alleged that payment delays had become a recurring problem and called for greater transparency regarding stipend disbursements.

In a letter sent to The Citizen, affected workers said the delays had placed many under severe financial strain, with some reporting mounting debt, threats of eviction, and emotional distress.

One worker, who requested anonymity, said the delay had affected their ability to support family members and maintain housing payments.

Another LSA said the lack of payment had made it difficult to afford food, toiletries and other daily essentials while continuing to report for duty.

When will LSAs get their money?

“It must be noted that LSAs are recruited based on their proximity to schools, amongst others.”

LSAs provide psychosocial support in schools and assist pupils facing emotional, social and behavioural challenges.

Despite the delays, the department said efforts were underway to resolve the matter.

“Accordingly, the department is working tirelessly to ensure that outstanding payments are processed by the end of the week,” Lubhelwana said.