245 Gauteng schools flagged as high-risk as violence, drugs and bullying threaten pupils

The department said safety challenges in schools were deeply tied to broader community conditions.

Gauteng’s education department has flagged 245 high-risk schools amid rising violence, bullying and substance abuse.

The department warned on Monday that Gauteng’s schools are facing a serious safety crisis, with gang violence, bullying, drug abuse and vandalism emerging as the most concerning.

The department commissioned an environmental analysis of crime and violence in schools, conducted by the Matthew Goniwe School of Leadership and Governance, which profiled more than 1 300 schools and flagged 245 as high-risk.

The scale of the problem

The department said safety challenges in schools were deeply tied to broader community conditions.

“School safety cannot be separated from the broader social realities of challenges relating to crime, violence, substance abuse and social instability that confront South Africa,” it said, adding that these pressures were “increasingly finding expression within our school environments”.

Communities raised consistent concerns through the department’s Thuto Pele engagement programme.

“School governing bodies and principals have repeatedly highlighted the impact of criminal activity within communities, inadequate security infrastructure, damaged fencing, poor lighting, vandalism and burglaries on the ability of schools to provide safe and conducive learning environments,” the department said.

Mental health

Beyond physical safety, the department flagged a growing mental health burden.

Through its partnership with the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), interventions reached more than 11 000 students and more than 150 teachers in April 2026 alone.

“Schools participating in the programme highlighted concerns relating to bullying, substance abuse, peer pressure and learner mental health challenges,” the department said.

The Isibindi Ezikoleni Programme, operating across 30 schools, has reached more than 35 000 pupils through awareness and targeted support programmes.

What is being done?

The department deployed private security to 121 schools and installed CCTV systems at 606 schools.

It also partnered with Vodacom on a school surveillance project.

“The department recognises that school safety cannot be achieved through security measures alone,” it said.

Furthermore, it noted that “sustainable solutions require a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of violence, anti-social behaviour and criminal activity”.

A revised School Safety Strategy, under review since 2024, is expected to be finalised in 2026.

The department emphasised that government cannot carry this burden alone.

“Learners cannot learn effectively in environments characterised by fear, intimidation or violence. Educators cannot teach optimally in unsafe conditions,” it said.

“Safe schools are therefore not only a security imperative, but an educational imperative.”