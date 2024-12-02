Gauteng department aims for 20 new schools by 2029, but ‘it is not enough’

The number of schools in Gauteng is set to increase, but one activist said the target should be improved in order to provide education for all.

New schools are in the pipeline for Gauteng as government seeks to keep up with demand.

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) is responsible for building new schools and it states that four per year will be built by 2029.

Concurrently, Gauteng has a growing number of independent schools offering a higher number of pupils registered in private schools relative to the rest of the country.

Budget permitting

The number of pupils enrolled in Gauteng’s government schools in 2014 sat at 1 944 486, which had risen to 2 281 492 by 2023.

In that nine-year gap, GDID built 28 new schools at a ratio of one new school for every 12 035 new pupils.

By 2030, a Stellenbosch University study suggests a 5.6% increase in school enrolments, with GDID aiming to match that pace.

“The department is targeting to complete 20 new schools between the 2024/25 to 2028/29 financial years in line with the medium-term budgets,” GDID spokesperson Theo Nkonki told The Citizen.

However, 189 683 pupils were registered to write matric in 2024, while the province’s education department had 165,785 places for grade one in 2025, a number less than overall applications.

Gauteng’s high independent enrolment

This reduction of 23 898 learners in the public school system in the province could illustrate parents moving away from public schools if possible.

Picking up the slack could be the independent schools in Gauteng, which accounted for 46% — 346 555 of the 738 108 — independent pupils registered nationally in 2023.

ALSO READ: GDE 2025 Grade 1 and 8 placements: Parents have 7 days to accept offers

Industry leaders AdvTech reported a 6% enrolment growth year-on-year in June, with independent schools in Gauteng making up 918 of the 2 325 private facilities registered nationally in 2023.

This 40% of all private schools dwarfs the public national percentage, with Gauteng accounting for 9.1% of all government schools in South Africa.

Likewise, Gauteng made up 18% of all pupils registered at government schools across the country.

Overcrowding in rural schools

In total numbers, independent schools would not be able to cater for all South African parents.

“There is no doubt that townships in Gauteng are expanding quickly and such increase in population is putting an additional pressure on existing schools,” Education activist Hendrik Makaneta told The Citizen.

“The plan to build 20 schools in Gauteng by 2029 is a positive start, but it is not enough, given the rising population growth and urbanisation,” he added.

Makaneta urged government to increase the target in order to expand access to schools for all communities and increase the overall learning experience.

“Overcrowding is clearly visible particularly in townships and rural communities. The high number of learners in a classroom often makes it difficult for the teacher to reach out to every learner,” said Makaneta.

Durable materials

The schools to be built by GDID will follow set guidelines on design and construction standards that ensure quality, safety, value for money, longevity and efficient time of completion.

The structures will be constructed using sturdy materials that are in line with the existing contractor’s capabilities.

“Furthermore, the aim of the Expanded Public Works Programme is skills development and the creation of work opportunities,” explained Nkonki.

“This is for example why brick and mortar are used even though construction with alternative building technologies has advantages like time saving,” he concluded.

NOW READ: ‘My child was placed in a school not yet built and next to a tavern,’ says angry parent