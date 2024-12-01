Hawks probing R330m paid to ANC chaplain-general’s company just before wedding to education official

The substantial payments were made to Rev Vukile Mehana’s company months before he got married to the head of the Eastern Cape Education Department, Naledi Mbude-Mehana.

Former ANC chaplain-general, Rev Vukile Mehana on the last day of the ANC national conference on 20 December 2012 in Mangaung, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

The Hawks are investigating payments totalling R330 million that the Eastern Cape Education Department made to the IT company owned by former ANC chaplain-general, Rev Vukile Mehana.

The payments were made to Sizwe Africa IT Group in 2021 and 2022, while Naledi Mbude-Mehana was the head of the provincial department.

R330 million paid to Mehana’s Sizwe Africa IT Group

The payments were made as a settlement after a contract to supply schools with tablets was put on hold.

A few months after the payments were made, the reverend and Mbude-Mehana married.

A source told City Press that there were suspicions about the way the contract was concluded as well as the relationship between Mehana and Mbude-Mehana.

“The way this was done was suspicious from the beginning. She wanted to close the chapter very fast, knowing that she’d benefit either way,” said the source.

“Mehana and Mbude were engaged at the time of the payment of the second settlement. She was also the accounting officer who oversaw everything for the department.”

ALSO READ: Mpumalanga Education Dept criticised for returning R623m amid infrastructure backlog

Mbude-Mehana was suspended in April 2022 and resigned a month later. She is now the deputy director for special projects at the national Department of Basic Education.

Court ordered payments be halted

The tender awarded to Sizwe Africa IT Group was found to be unlawful and invalid by the State Information Technology Agency (Sita). A high court also ordered the payments to be halted.

Mbude-Mehana disputes allegations

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Mbude-Mehana said the allegations are a smear campaign. She also said no money was paid by the department after the court interdict.

“It is a lie that any monies were paid while there was a court interdict,” she said. “The narrative given to journalists conflating the various schedules is to deliberately mislead the public.”

The Hawks have reportedly requested documents and all correspondence relating to the settlement paid to Sizwe Africa IT Group. Investigators are also looking into whether Mbude-Mehana disclosed her relationship with Mehana.

NOW READ: ‘Resign or die’ – Eastern Cape education CFO warned