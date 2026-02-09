Gauteng scholar transport crisis: Department says it’s still working on unpaid invoices

School transport operators have reportedly not been paid for its services in November

Thousands of pupils in Gauteng who depend on the subsidised transport system have been left stranded, with many unable to attend classes.

This follows a strike by the subsidised scholar transport service providers who have refused the provincial education department’s request to resume operations, leaving thousands of pupils without transport to school for a second week.

The strike stems from non-payment from the department. Operators have reportedly not been paid for more than three months.

Strike enters second week amid payment disputes

The operators have been on strike since last Monday over unpaid invoices.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona acknowledged the severity of the situation.

“We are actually concerned as a department that the transport operators continue to be on a tools down. They are not ferrying our children to schools. We are highly impacted, looking at the absenteeism in some of our schools,” he said in a video shared by the SABC.

Mabona added that the department has been in ongoing negotiations with the operators.

“We continue to engage with them just to reassure them that we’re going to be paying the outstanding [month], November,” he stated.

ALSO READ: Unpaid invoices disrupt Gauteng scholar transport and attendance

Department promises payment as schools struggle

The department has indicated that payment processes are being finalised, with officials working to resolve the outstanding invoices.

“We have paid December, so we are finalising that process. But we need to bring them closer to make them understand on the commitment,” Mabona explained.

According to Mabona, the negotiations include the timeline for paying the outstanding amounts and how the department will interact with the service providers going forward.

“Most of the schools that rely on transport, they are affected,” he confirmed. However, he did not reveal the extent of the crisis.

Parents turn to alternative transport arrangements

Some parents have resorted to making their own arrangements to get their children to school.

Mabona noted that the department has observed parents hiring private taxis as a temporary solution.

“We really appreciate those parents that can afford to take their children to schools,” he said.

However, he emphasised that the department is focused on resolving the issue with the contracted operators.

ALSO READ: No desks, no water: GDE slammed over dire conditions at Pretoria school

Catch-up programmes planned for affected pupils

The department is working with school principals to implement catch-up programmes to address the learning time lost due to the transport disruptions.

Mabona appealed to parents for patience as officials continue negotiations.

“It’s not in our making. We’ve been trying to negotiate with them since this impasse started,” he said.

He also directed an appeal to the transport operators. “We just want to call upon transport operators to bear with us. Let’s come on the table and continue the engagement so that we can then know how we’re going to be moving forward,” Mabona stated.

Gauteng scholar transport permits

Last week the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport reiterated that there is no backlog in the processing of scholar transport operating permit applications.

The department urged operators to comply with regulatory requirements to ensure pupil safety.

“The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport confirms that there is currently no backlog in the processing of scholar transport operating permits,” the department said.

It added that scholar transport operators are encouraged to apply for operating permits and ensure full compliance with all requirements.

“Only complete applications will be processed. Incomplete submissions delay finalisation and place students at risk,” the department said.

Watch: JMPD conduct scholar transport oversight operations

The lives & safety of children remain a top priority!!!#JMPD leadership & staff continue with Scholar Transport operations across various regions of the City of Johannesburg focusing on compliance inspections to ensure vehicles are roadworthy & that drivers have valid driving… pic.twitter.com/DjeRJ0ue74 — Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) February 9, 2026

READ NEXT: No backlog in Gauteng scholar transport permits, says department