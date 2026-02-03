No desks, no water: DA slams GDE over dire conditions at Pretoria school

The DA further claimed that Danville Secondary School is severely understaffed and requires at least 12 additional teachers.

The DA has accused the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) of failing pupils at Danville Secondary School in Pretoria West, alleging that severe infrastructure shortages and staff shortages are undermining teaching and learning at the school.

The DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Sergio Isa Dos Santos on Monday, said the department’s “constant failure” to provide a safe and dignified learning environment had once again left pupils paying the price.

Parents step in where department failed

Dos Santos said a recent DA oversight inspection at the school, conducted after reports of parent protests, revealed “deeply troubling conditions”.

“Shockingly, we witnessed parents themselves delivering much-needed desks and chairs from a neighbouring school, stepping in where the department has failed,” he said.

According to the DA, schools in Gauteng have once again opened without sufficient desks and chairs, a problem Dos Santos described as “all too familiar”.

Last year, the school reportedly had to operate out of a neighbouring school hall, with four classrooms sharing a single space.

“The mobile school that was later established was delivered without any furniture, forcing pupils to sit on the floor for more than a week,” Dos Santos said.

ALSO READ: 2.9 million pupils enrolled in KZN schools for 2026, says Hlomuka

Overcrowding and staff shortages

The DA further claimed that Danville Secondary School is severely understaffed and requires at least 12 additional teachers.

As a result, some classes reportedly have up to 50 pupils.

“This is not conducive to effective teaching and learning,” Dos Santos said.

He added that the overcrowding and staff shortages were further evidence of poor planning and a lack of urgency from the department.

The department had not responded to The Citizen’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Water and sanitation concerns

Beyond classrooms, the DA raised concerns about water and sanitation at the school.

Dos Santos said the school’s toilets had not been connected to a sewage system due to a lack of bulk infrastructure.

“Pupils are currently using mobile toilets, while the entire school must rely on a single water tap,” he said.

He added that these conditions raised serious concerns about pupils’ dignity, health and safety.

ALSO READ: Limpopo needs better matric results in maths and science

Promises vs reality

The DA said the conditions at Danville Secondary contradict repeated assurances by Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane that school infrastructure would be improved.

“Despite repeated assurances from MEC Matome Chiloane about improving school infrastructure and conditions, the reality on the ground paints a different picture,” Dos Santos said.

“These failures highlight a disturbing lack of urgency and care from the department towards our children’s well-being and education.”

He questioned why parents had to protest before the department intervened.

He said the party would continue to conduct oversight visits and push for “a safe, dignified, and supportive learning environment for every child in Gauteng”.

NOW READ: Government accused of disguising funding cuts to 400 ‘rich schools’ in Gauteng