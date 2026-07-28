GDE calls ECDs to participate in headcount: Here is what you need to know

According to the department, the survey will also support education planning and resource allocation across the ECD sector.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has called on all registered and unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres to participate in its 2026 Annual ECD Online Headcount Survey.

The online survey opened on Monday, 27 July, and will close on Friday, 7 August.

The department urged ECD owners and principals to complete the survey before the deadline, adding that walk-in support centres have been established across Gauteng for those who require assistance.

Survey to shape 2027 planning

The GDE said information collected through the annual survey will help determine the number of Grade R pupils expected to move to Grade 1 in 2027, while also projecting the number of younger children who will require placement in Grade R.

In addition, the data will be used to map ECD centres to nearby public primary schools to strengthen initiatives such as mentoring programmes and resource sharing.

The GDE said the survey would also review “current learner-to-educator ratios and projecting changes”.

Support for unregistered ECD centres

The department said one of the key objectives of the headcount is to identify unregistered ECD centres and assist them with the registration process.

It added that information gathered would also be submitted to the Department of Basic Education for reporting purposes.

According to the department, the survey will also support education planning, resource allocation, monitoring and evaluation, research and decision-making across the ECD sector.

Documents needed

The GDE advised ECD owners to have the required documentation ready before completing the online questionnaire.

These include:

The owner or principal’s ID number.

Registers of pupils and staff.

Pupils’ health information from a healthcare professional.

The Grade R practitioner’s ID number, general information and qualifications.

The department encouraged centres to complete the process online and “make your presence known”.

The department also reminded ECD owners to ensure they select the correct education district when completing the survey, as Gauteng’s education boundaries differ from municipal boundaries in some areas.

The GDE said owners who need assistance can also contact the department’s call centre on 0800 000 789, send a WhatsApp message to 0608 910 361, or email [email protected].

The department said: “Take this next step to complete the ECD Online Headcount Survey and make your presence known.”

Walk-in centres available across Gauteng

Owners who cannot complete the survey independently can visit decentralised walk-in centres across Gauteng, where social work professionals will be available to provide support.

The designated venues include:

Ekurhuleni region

SA Red Cross Health Day Care

Tshepisa Primary School

Alberton Teachers’ Centre

Ekurhuleni South District Office

Gauteng East District Office

Sedibeng region

Gauteng West District Office, Krugersdorp

Simunye Teachers’ Centre

Gauteng West District Office, Randfontein

Kokosi Teachers Development Centre

Sedibeng West District Office

Ratanda Tswelopele Lebone

Sedibeng East District Office

Tshwane region

Zamani Day Care

Temba Resource Centre

Soshanguve Education Support and Resource Centre

Tshwane North District Office

Wize Kids’ Day

Graca Day Care Centre

Tshwane South District

St Annes Primary School

Tshwane West District

Mmatsela Pre School

Holy Love Day Care

Johannesburg region