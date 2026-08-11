Maile warns Gauteng schools to brace for bitter cold snap

According to Gauteng Weather, the worst of the cold snap in the province is expected on Tuesday.

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile has urged parents, pupils and schools to take extra precautions as icy winds, rain and freezing temperatures grip the province.

The province is forecast to be cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers. Light snowfall can be expected in the south in the evening.

Cold snap

According to Gauteng Weather, the worst of the cold snap in the province is expected on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures at multi-year lows and snow possible in places.

Johannesburg has been forecast at a minimum of 1°C and a high of 4°C. Vereeniging is expected to be freezing at 0°C with a high of 5°C, while Pretoria will see the mercury dip to a minimum of 3°C and a high of 7°C

Dress warmly

The Gauteng Education Department has warned that children must be dressed warmly and kept safe while teaching and learning continues.

Maile said pupils should wear school jerseys, jackets and other appropriate warm clothing to protect themselves against the cold.

“We appeal to parents and guardians, particularly in areas expected to experience the coldest conditions, to make sure that our children are properly dressed and kept warm. Schools must exercise reasonable consideration where pupils need additional warm clothing because of the weather.

“Our priority is to keep pupils safe, warm and in the classroom,” Maile said, emphasising that the expected cold weather should not unnecessarily interrupt teaching and learning.

Ill children

The department said pupils who are healthy and not sick are encouraged to attend school as normal, unless the department or relevant authorities officially communicate otherwise.

“Cold weather on its own should not keep our children away from school. As long as pupils are not sick and it is safe for them to travel, we encourage them to dress warmly and attend school. Every school day and every hour of teaching and learning matters,” said Maile.

Fires in schools

Maile has particularly cautioned pupils against making fires on school premises in an attempt to keep warm.

He said open fires pose a serious safety risk and may result in burns, structural fires, damage to school infrastructure and potentially life-threatening incidents.

“We understand that pupils may look for ways to keep warm, but making fires on school premises is extremely dangerous and must not happen. Pupils must never start fires in classrooms, toilets, corridors, school grounds or anywhere within school premises.

“Principals, teachers and School Governing Bodies must remain vigilant and ensure that pupils keep warm through safe and responsible means,” said Maile.

School transport

Parents and pupils are further urged to exercise additional caution while travelling to and from school, particularly during rainfall, reduced visibility, slippery roads or other hazardous conditions.

“We want every learner to arrive at school safely, remain warm and protected throughout the school day, receive the education they deserve and return home safely. Let us exercise additional vigilance and look after one another during these cold conditions,” said Maile.

The Gauteng Education Department said it will continue monitoring forecasts, warnings and advisories issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws), and that if weather conditions necessitate additional measures affecting schools, these will be communicated through official departmental channels.