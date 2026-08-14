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Here’s when Gauteng Matric prelims start

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By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

14 August 2026

01:47 pm

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The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has stressed that preliminary examinations are not national examinations.

Here’s when Gauteng prelims start

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With matric students now entering the final stretch of the school year, the countdown to the Gauteng preliminary examinations is officially on.

The first papers will be written on Tuesday, 25 August, with the timetable taking Grade 12 students through a series of examinations before the final paper on Friday, 18 September.

The countdown begins

Students will kick off the prelims with English First Additional Language (FAL) and Afrikaans FAL on 25 August, with both papers scheduled for two and a half hours.

Life Sciences Paper 1 follows on Wednesday, 26 August, before Business Studies Paper 1 is written on Thursday, 27 August.

Accounting students will then write Paper 1 on Friday, 28 August, followed by Paper 2 on Monday, 31 August.

The timetable continues throughout September, covering subjects including Life Orientation, Geography, Economics, Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy, Technical Mathematics, History, Tourism, Physical Sciences and Technical Sciences.

A packed September timetable

Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy and Technical Mathematics students will write Paper 1 on Friday, 4 September, followed by Paper 2 on Monday, 7 September. Both papers are scheduled for three hours.

History Paper 1 and Geography Paper 2 will take place on 8 and 9 September respectively, while Tourism follows on 10 September.

Physical Sciences and Technical Sciences students will write Paper 1 on Friday, 11 September, with the second papers scheduled for Monday, 14 September.

The final stretch includes Business Studies Paper 2 on 15 September, History Paper 2 on 16 September and Economics Paper 2 on 17 September.

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Life Sciences Paper 2 will bring the examination period to a close on Friday, 18 September.

Schools will close on Wednesday, 23 September.

Prelims are not national exams

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has stressed that preliminary examinations are not national examinations.

“The Prelim Exams are not a national exam but are provincially set and administered in terms of individual provincial timetables,” the department said.

It said that, across most provinces, preliminary examinations would start towards the end of August and conclude by the end of September.

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Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) matric exams
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