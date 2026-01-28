GDE responds to claims of 64% funding cut to Quintile 5 schools

The GDE said it had prioritised protecting classrooms and ensured that teaching and learning continued without disruption.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has strongly rejected claims that it slashed funding to Quintile 5 schools by 64%, calling the allegations “false, misleading and reckless”.

The department on Tuesday said no such cut had been implemented and accused critics of deliberately distorting information that had been made public as early as October 2025.

“The Gauteng Department of Education unequivocally rejects and refutes claims that it has cut funding to Quintile 5 schools by 64%,” the department said.

Interim realignment, not a cut

The GDE said the current changes to Quintile 5 school funding form part of an interim funding realignment process, necessitated by severe budget reductions imposed by the National Treasury that have affected all provinces.

“At no point has the GDE implemented a 64% reduction in school funding,” the department said.

It explained that the adjusted funding levels, which will take effect from 1 April 2026, are aligned with the National Norms and Standards for School Funding gazetted by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

According to the GDE, Quintile 5 schools were formally notified of the changes through indicative budget allocation certificates issued in September 2025, giving schools “ample notice and transparency”.

“The department further clarified that this process does not constitute a budget cut, but rather a realignment to nationally prescribed adequacy rates, particularly correcting the historical funding of certain Quintile 5 fee-paying schools,” it said.

Budget shortfalls behind decision

The department said the temporary funding arrangement is a stabilisation measure aimed at keeping the education system functional while managing significant budget shortfalls.

These include a R444 million shortfall in the current financial year and a projected R160 million shortfall over the 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) period.

Despite these financial pressures, the GDE said it had prioritised protecting classrooms and ensured that teaching and learning continued without disruption.

The department added that it has honoured its commitments to Learning and Teaching Support Material (LTSM) payments “in full and on time”.

MEC blames national budget cuts

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane placed the blame for the province’s financial pressures squarely on the national government.

“It must be stated clearly and without ambiguity: Gauteng’s financial pressures are the direct result of national budget cuts,” Chiloane said.

He said the DBE, which he noted is led by the Democratic Alliance (DA), was fully aware of the funding challenges facing provinces.

“The DBE has been repeatedly engaged on these matters, yet meaningful relief has not materialised, leaving provinces to absorb the impact,” Chiloane said.

He accused the DA of “disingenuous and politically opportunistic” behaviour for criticising provinces while remaining silent on national budget cuts imposed by the National Treasury.

“If there is a petition to be delivered, it should be delivered to the Department of Basic Education, which is responsible for national funding norms and allocations,” Chiloane said.

The GDE said it remains committed to transparent communication, equitable funding, and the protection of public education in Gauteng.

“The GDE will not allow misinformation to undermine confidence in the public schooling system or be distracted from the real issue, the urgent need for sustainable national funding solutions,” the department said.

