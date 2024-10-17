Education

Home » News » South Africa » Education

Masoka Dube

By Masoka Dube

Journalist

3 minute read

17 Oct 2024

07:20 am

Glitches in online school applications anger parents

Frustrated Gauteng parents criticise the education department's glitchy online application system, causing placement difficulties.

online applications

Picture: iStock

Frustrated parents in Gauteng who are using the online application process for their children’s next academic year have criticised the provincial education department for the system’s glitches.

Some parents said yesterday the system was making the process difficult.

School application system ‘problematic’

The online system for Grades 1 to 8 was introduced in 2016 and parents have claimed that the system is problematic.

The system allows a minimum of three school options when applying.

This is to make sure that there is an alternative admission if the preferred school rejects the application.

Concerned parent Nothando Nyathi said: “Two weeks ago I went to a school and asked for assistance on how to apply without complicating things and they showed me.

“I followed all the guidance and applied, but when I was waiting for verification of my documents and placement, I was surprised when I received an SMS alerting me that if I didn’t accept the offered school, the child would be automatically placed in the school chosen by the department.

“When I checked later I found that indeed the child was automatically placed in a school that is a bit far.

“This means I must buy a new uniform and make a new transport arrangement.

“Another thing about this is that now my children are accepted in different schools and have to be separated.

“My son who is in Grade 4 must adapt to the new environment at the new school,” said Nyathi.

ALSO READ: Gauteng nursing applications for 2025 close this Friday

Another parent ‘did everything’ but daughter was not placed

Another parent, who did not want to be named, shared Nyathi’s feelings about the system’s inconveniences.

She said: “I did everything and have not yet received the confirmation SMS that my daughter has been placed.

“This frustrating department must fix this. We can’t go on like this.”

By the time of going to press, Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona had not responded to questions sent to him about the online application problems.

Gauteng MEC for education, sport, arts, culture and recreation Matome Chiloane has urged parents to be patient while applications are processed.

ALSO READ: Nsfas receives over 170 000 applications on first day for 2025 funding despite ‘systematic problems’

Read more on these topics

pupil school school applications

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Who is supposed to take care of her?’: Pule Mabe asks why its a crime to give wife money
Politics Gayton McKenzie says street names shouldn’t be changed to hurt whites
Politics Busisiwe Mkhwebane could’ve used EFF as ‘halfway station’ – analyst
Crime Former MP among seven arrested for alleged corruption
South Africa Former finance minister Tito Mboweni to get state funeral [VIDEO]

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES