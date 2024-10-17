Glitches in online school applications anger parents

Frustrated Gauteng parents criticise the education department's glitchy online application system, causing placement difficulties.

Frustrated parents in Gauteng who are using the online application process for their children’s next academic year have criticised the provincial education department for the system’s glitches.

Some parents said yesterday the system was making the process difficult.

School application system ‘problematic’

The online system for Grades 1 to 8 was introduced in 2016 and parents have claimed that the system is problematic.

The system allows a minimum of three school options when applying.

This is to make sure that there is an alternative admission if the preferred school rejects the application.

Concerned parent Nothando Nyathi said: “Two weeks ago I went to a school and asked for assistance on how to apply without complicating things and they showed me.

“I followed all the guidance and applied, but when I was waiting for verification of my documents and placement, I was surprised when I received an SMS alerting me that if I didn’t accept the offered school, the child would be automatically placed in the school chosen by the department.

“When I checked later I found that indeed the child was automatically placed in a school that is a bit far.

“This means I must buy a new uniform and make a new transport arrangement.

“Another thing about this is that now my children are accepted in different schools and have to be separated.

“My son who is in Grade 4 must adapt to the new environment at the new school,” said Nyathi.

Another parent ‘did everything’ but daughter was not placed

Another parent, who did not want to be named, shared Nyathi’s feelings about the system’s inconveniences.

She said: “I did everything and have not yet received the confirmation SMS that my daughter has been placed.

“This frustrating department must fix this. We can’t go on like this.”

By the time of going to press, Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona had not responded to questions sent to him about the online application problems.

Gauteng MEC for education, sport, arts, culture and recreation Matome Chiloane has urged parents to be patient while applications are processed.

