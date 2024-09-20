Nsfas receives over 170 000 applications on first day for 2025 funding despite ‘systematic problems’

The Citizen tested Nsfas application system after it went live on Friday and this is what we found...

Just hours after going live, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) applications site has experienced challenges, with some students complaining about ‘systematic problems’.

The fund officially started accepting applications for funding on Friday morning.

This year’s application season, for 2025 funding, is set to close on December 15.

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane encouraged those in need of financial assistance to apply for funding, including Grade 12 learners who will only receive their final results in January 2025.

She was speaking at the Nsfas application season launch in Pretoria on Friday morning.

Up to 800 000 applications expected

Nkabane said the funding is a proactive approach aimed at facilitating access to higher education for all qualifying students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

She revealed that the Nsfas program, which supported approximately 1.2 million students this year, is expected to expand its reach even further in 2025.

The minister said over 170,000 applications were received on Friday morning.

“We are sitting at 171,945 applicants,” said Nkabane.

The department anticipates that the total number of applications is expected to range between 700,000 and 800,000, excluding Sassa beneficiaries.

Regions such as Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo lead in the number of applications submitted, showcasing the need for financial support in these provinces.

Technical issues mar application process

However, the application process has not been without challenges.

Several students have taken to social media to complain about the Nsfas online system being offline or experiencing prolonged loading times, particularly when waiting for the one-time pin (OTP) code.

The Citizen tested the site and encountered similar issues with the OTP verification process, which added significant delays to the application process.

Once the OTP was received, the website became inaccessible. It loaded for more than 30 minutes.

Approximately an hour after reloading, the site was accessible and we were able to complete the application in less than five minutes.

The webpage continues to load while waiting for the OTP code. — Trevor Malima (@Trevor25803) September 20, 2024

@myNSFAS It's very disappointing that the line is not working on the first day — HRH Inga ketwa (@Ingaketwa20) September 20, 2024

Required documents

To qualify for funding, applicants must meet specific requirements, including a household income threshold of R350,000 per annum, or R600,000 per annum for students with disabilities.

Applicants will need to provide the following documents to complete their Nsfas application:

•⁠ ⁠Certified ID copies (applicant and parents/guardians)

•⁠ ⁠Proof of income (parent/guardian’s payslip, letter from employer, or affidavit)

•⁠ ⁠Proof of disability (medical certificate or assessment report, if applicable)

•⁠ ⁠Sassa grant confirmation letter (if applicable)

•⁠ ⁠ID documents of persons dependent on household income

•⁠ ⁠Contact details for two references

Funding details

Nsfas offers two financial aid options, including a bursary that covers registration fees, tuition, learning materials, living allowances, personal care allowances, and transport or accommodation.

Additionally, students wishing to further their studies beyond an undergraduate course can apply for a loan that only covers registration and tuition fees.

The missing middle students who do not qualify for an Nsfas bursary due to the R350 000 threshold can also apply for the Nsfas loan to pursue their studies.

During the briefing, Nsfas Administrator Freeman Nomvalo said immediate funding decisions would be made for first-time entering students while continuing students would be assessed according to established guidelines.

Nomvalo said Nsfas aimed to finalise all funding decisions by 31 December.

Provincial activations for increased accessibility

To enhance outreach and ensure that prospective students are informed about the application process, Nsfas has scheduled provincial activations across the country.

KwaZulu-Natal: Edendale Technical High School,

Pietermaritzburg

Pietermaritzburg Northern Cape: Emang Mmogo Comprehensive

School, Vergenoeg

School, Vergenoeg Gauteng: Thubelihle High School, Soweto

Mpumalanga: Sophungane Secondary School,

Komatipoort

Komatipoort Eastern Cape: Ikhala TVET College, Queenstown

Western Cape: Usasazo High School,

Khayelitsha

Khayelitsha Free State: Ntsu Secondary School, Bethlehem

Limpopo: Esther Maleka Comprehensive School,

Marblehall

Marblehall Northwest: Realeka Secondary School, Ottosdal

These activations aim to make the application process easier and help students in navigating their financial aid options.

Watch: Nsfas briefing launch on 2025 applications