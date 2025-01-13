Global back-to-school traditions mark new academic year

It’s back to school for learners across the country on 15 January. Photo: iStock

As South African students prepare to return to their classrooms on January 15th, they join a worldwide community of learners who mark the beginning of their academic year with unique cultural celebrations and traditions.

South African back-to-school perspectives

South African education expert Hendrick Makaneta highlights the local traditions that mark this important transition.

“When learners have to go back to school, obviously there is a long-standing tradition of buying stationery along with uniforms,” he explains.

“And of course new learners who are coming for the first time in the system, there’s generally an excitement from parents and a sense of jubilation during which they are also able to post the photos of their kids on WhatsApp status and so on, just to celebrate the start of the year.”

Makatena also highlighted that during this time of the year many organisations and some individuals donate and offer school uniform, stationery, and other school essentials to those in need.

Many schools also often host welcome assemblies or orientation programs to introduce new students, teachers, and staff members.

Additionally, and especially in the lower grades, teachers often decorate their classrooms with themes, colours, and inspirational quotes to create a welcoming and engaging learning environment.

Some teachers organise icebreaker activities to help students get to know each other, fostering a sense of community and teamwork.

Global traditions

Around the world, the return to school is marked by distinct cultural practices.

According to Afrika Tikkun Bambanani, in Japan, where the academic year begins in April, families often visit Shinto shrines to pray for their children’s success, followed by a formal seijin shiki ceremony marking their educational milestone.

“The back-to-school uniform is also a major tradition, with schools requiring specific attire that helps maintain discipline and unity among students,” Bambanani shared.

Meanwhile, Finnish students embrace a more relaxed approach, beginning their mid-August term with a traditional ‘First Day Walk’ alongside their parents through the countryside, followed by a hearty breakfast of rye bread and berries.

The German tradition of Schultüte adds a touch of magic to the first day of school, with children receiving large decorated cones filled with school supplies and treats.

This colourful, decorated cone is given by parents, godparents, or grandparents to the child as a way to make their first day of school extra special,” said Bambanani.

In Mexico, La Fiesta de Regreso a Clases (back-to-school party) transforms the return to school into a vibrant celebration complete with music and school supply-filled piñatas.

“It’s a fun way for kids to ease into the new year, with a festive twist that keeps the excitement alive.”

Cultural significance

In Russia, the First Bell Ceremony on September 1st marks a formal welcome for new students, while South Korean families gather for a traditional baekban feast to prepare their children for academic challenges ahead.

French students approach La Rentrée with characteristic sophistication, armed with elegant stationery and fountain pens.

Even in the remote communities of the North Pole, where darkness presents unique challenges, families create special traditions.

Americans, much like South Africans, often engage in the school supply shopping spree.

“. It’s a cherished part of getting ready for the first day of school, where kids and parents go hunting for new notebooks, pencils, erasers, and the all-important backpack. Many children also enjoy getting their “first-day-of-school” outfit, while the excitement of new school clothes can rival the anticipation of the classroom itself!”

Children in research stations and small settlements celebrate with classroom decorations and cosy first-day breakfasts of hot chocolate and pancakes.

Afrika Tikkun Bambanani’s back-to-school traditions

Every home has its own culture, traditions, and way of doing things. And school is almost like a child’s second home, as they spend eight hours a day away from their family homes.

Meanwhile, other children spend more time at their schools where they live and only get to see their families on weekends or at term-end.

Afrika Tikkun Bambanani is no different from other schools and has its own traditions. According to the school, they spring off their school journey with a spiritual start.

“Teachers gather for a prayer session before the children return, expressing gratitude for the past year and seeking blessings for the year ahead,” the school told The Citizen.

Warm welcomes follow, with teachers greeting the children at the gate, “creating a joyful and welcoming atmosphere”.

“At Wings of Life Centre, back-to-school season brings a special energy,” shared Bambanani.

“One of our most cherished traditions is our teacher door decorating competition. Each educator puts their heart into creating the most welcoming entrance possible. We want every child to feel special from the moment they step into their classroom.”

They added that excitement this year is amplified by Radio Jacaranda’s presence at their Diepsloot Centre opening.

“What truly matters to us is ensuring every child has the tools they need to succeed,” Bambanani explained.

“Our trainers regularly assess underprivileged centres to identify where supplies are needed most. When we find shortages of stationery and essential materials, we organise donation drives to fill these gaps. It’s about creating an environment where every child can thrive.”

Community support

Makaneta emphasised the importance of community involvement in these traditions, particularly in township areas.

“Families have got a duty along with their communities to ensure that they prepare these children also emotionally, particularly those who are starting school for the very first time,” he notes.

Tessa Forman, COO of Afrika Tikkun Bambanani, captures the universal spirit of these traditions: “Every back-to-school tradition is a reminder that learning is a journey, not a destination. Let’s celebrate the joy of learning and all the possibilities this year holds.”

These diverse traditions, whether practised in bustling cities or quiet villages, share a common thread: they mark the excitement of new beginnings and the universal value of education in shaping young minds for the future.