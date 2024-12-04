Language barriers in education affecting pupils’ performance, says Gwarube

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube has highlighted a critical challenge in South African education: the significant mismatch between learners’ home language and the language of instruction.

Speaking on Wednesday during a report on the country’s education quality, Gwarube emphasised the impact of this linguistic divide.

“Learners taught in a second language struggle with comprehension, adversely affecting their academic performance across all subjects,” the minister stated.

Gwarube introduces mother-tongue bilingual-based education programme

In response to these challenges, Gwarube said the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is rolling out a comprehensive Mother-Tongue Bilingual-Based Education (MTBBE) programme.

According to the minister, this initiative aims to support provincial education departments in expanding access to mother-tongue education where the need arises.

Gwarube explained the programme’s core objective: “This programme aims to allow learners to access Mathematics, Science and Technology instruction in their home language alongside English. In doing this, we empower learners to excel in these critical subjects by bridging the gap between comprehension and application.”

Mother tongue introduction not a complete solution

Gwarube said the department is taking a multi-pronged approach to implementing mother tongue education.

Firstly, she said this would prioritise the training of educators in bilingual teaching methods.

Secondly, the department is set to ensure the availability of quality bilingual learning and teaching support materials and lastly, explore the possibility of a bilingual national assessment.

While acknowledging that mother tongue education is not a complete solution to all educational challenges, Gwarube said she believes it would make a noticeable difference.

“However, it will contribute to improving learning outcomes and foster a deeper appreciation of South Africa’s rich linguistic and diverse cultural heritage,” she explained.

Gwarube also acknowledged the challenges of implementation.

“Achieving this aim will require significant resources and investment within the constrained fiscal environment the country currently faces. It will need to be rolled out progressively within our existing means and where it is most required.”

She outlined her forward-looking approach: “I will be working closely with my colleagues across all provinces to find workable ways to expand access to quality mother tongue education.”

Additionally, the minister said she plans to review and update national norms and standards for language policy in the next financial year.

This review, according to her, aims to assist school governing bodies (SGBs) in promoting mother tongue education in a meaningful way that will directly benefit learners.

Bela Act controversy

The initiative comes amid complex political discussions surrounding the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act’s two clauses, 4 and 5.

Clause 4 enables parents to register their children for Grade R at an earlier age, provided certain conditions are met. Additionally, schools with limited capacity are required to give preference to learners who are of compulsory school-going age. Furthermore, public schools are mandated to submit their admission policies to the provincial head of department (HOD) for formal endorsement.

While clause 5 requires SGBs to submit the school’s language policy to the provincial HOD for approval.

Civil society organisations Solidarity and AfriForum announced a settlement with the government, in which Gwarube was said to have been present, to delay the implementation of two clauses, claiming the dispute was resolved during negotiations at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).

However, this claim was rejected by top government officials.

President Cyril Ramaphosa directly addressed the controversy, emphasising that the agreement between the minister and Solidarity “has no bearing – in law or practical effect – on the inclusive multiparty discussions underway on sections 4 and 5 of the Act.”

“I’ve given three months for solutions to be found and those solutions have to be credible. They have to be solutions that everyone buys into”, Ramaphosa added.

The Presidency further stressed that the agreement does not influence the president’s powers to determine the Act’s implementation. They stated that the Bela Act was duly passed by Parliament and assented to by the President, and is now law.

Constitutional foundations and policy approach

The constitution provides every South African with the right to receive education in the official language or languages of their choice in public institutions, where such education is reasonably practicable.

This right, Gwarube noted, needs to be progressively but equitably realised in line with available resources.