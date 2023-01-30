Limpopo government promises to finish rebuilding libraries

Alex Japho Matlala

The Limpopo department of sports, art and culture has embarked on the construction of community libraries in a bid to bring back the culture of learning and teaching in rural areas.

The province found itself at the tail of the matric performance among South Africa’s other eight provinces last year. In light of this dismal performance, the Limpopo government made a commitment to turn things around by introducing community libraries, especially in far-flung rural villages.

The programme is also aimed at improving the matric results, especially in poor communities where access to the internet and other educational facilities is impossible.

Construction underway in some areas

The department is working in conjunction with the construction entity, the Independent Development Trust.

Construction work has been completed in many, with some nearing completion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the official handing over of the Runnymede library in the N’wamitwa, near Tzaneen, on Friday, sports, art and culture MEC Nakedi Kekana said the following five libraries were still under construction:

Dumela in the Vhembe district was “constructed at a budget of R17 million”;

Botshabelo in the Waterberg district “with a budget of R15 million”;

Vleifontein in Vhembe “with a budget of R10 million”;

Sekhukhune library “costing the department R10 551 638”; and

Shaulu library in Vhembe, “budgeted at R10 million”.

The biggest and most costly library, according to Kekana, was the Runnymede library which she said was budgeted to the tune of R20 million.

“We are going district by district, building these state-of-the-art facilities that include uninterrupted internet access. This is to ensure continuous access to information for beneficiaries,” she said.

Improved matric results not enough

Kekana is concerned about the matric results, especially in rural areas.

She said her department was hopeful that facilities such as these would help up the matric performance.

“Limpopo displayed a significant improvement in matric examinations performance last year. We have steadily improved by more than five percent from 66.7% in 2021, to the impressive 71.2% last year,” said Kekana.

“This is an applaudable [and] worthy move. But this is not enough. We need to do more, hence the building of these five-star facilities.

“That is why we are working around the clock to ensure that these libraries are completed, handed over to communities in no time and increase the culture of learning and teaching in our communities and in the Limpopo province.”

Kekana said when all are completed, Limpopo was bound to improve in its matric performance.

Grateful for internet access

Excellent Baloyi, a matric pupil at Xibukulane Secondary school in N’wamitwa, said: “I am from a poor family learning at a school in quintile 1-3 [no-fee schools]. I live with a single mother who is not working and depends on government social grants to put bread on the table.

“So, chances of ever buying data are equal to none. But with this remarkable library, with an undisrupted internet connection, life will become easier,” Baloyi said.

